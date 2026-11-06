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BREAKING: Guess Who's Already OUT at the Trump White House

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Nov 06, 2026 2:15 PM
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BREAKING: Guess Who's Already OUT at the Trump White House
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Trump announced Friday that Susie Wiles is out as White House Chief of Staff and longtime aide Stephen Miller will take over the job starting Monday. Wiles, the first woman to hold the post and the person who ran Trump’s 2024 campaign, is moving over to his political operation. 

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The switch comes just days after Republicans lost control of both chambers of Congress in the midterms.

Miller has spent years as one of Trump’s most aggressive policy hands, particularly on immigration and border enforcement. His elevation puts one of the administration’s sharpest internal advocates in the top operational role at the precise moment Democrats are preparing to use their new majorities. 

Trump praised Wiles for her service while describing Miller as one of his most trusted advisors.

The change arrives after weeks of quiet speculation about whether Wiles would stay through the rest of the term. Earlier reports that Trump was floating replacements were publicly denied; Friday’s announcement ended the speculation. 

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Reaction on the Right has been mixed but largely approving among those who wanted a harder line after the midterm results. Miller’s supporters see the move as a signal that the next two years will be more confrontational than the last two. Whether that reading is correct will be clear soon enough.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CONGRESS | DONALD TRUMP | REPUBLICAN PARTY | WHITE HOUSE

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