Bro, You Need JESUS: Jonah Goldberg BLISTERED for SHOCKINGLY Ugly Dig at Charlie Kirk and TPUSA

Jonah Goldberg, the perpetually disappointed dean of the anti-Trump conservative commentariat, decided the morning after the midterms was the perfect moment for some nasty snark about Turning Point USA.

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In a one-line post that somehow managed to clock more than a thousand likes and a thousand replies, the Dispatch editor thanked the heavens that Charlie Kirk’s organization had bothered to show up for young voters — an observation that landed with all the grace of a wet paper bag once people remembered the organization’s founder had been gunned down in a high-profile political assassination not long ago.

Thank God TPUSA mobilized the youth vote. — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) November 4, 2026

The replies arrived fast and furious, with a number of people noting that it is generally considered poor form to dunk on a group whose leader was just murdered. Goldberg, never one to pass up an opportunity to signal his distance from the base, apparently felt the timing was just right.

When in all actuality, it was just WRONG.

@JonahDispatch Oh hey Jonah, I realize you think this is snarky and funny, but maybe you missed the part where they murdered the leader of TPUSA in the most horrific political assassination of our time, hampering the organization’s ability to pursue its mission. — Megan Basham (@megbasham) November 5, 2026

@JonahDispatch Remember when you wrote this? https://t.co/0qFjvVn8XS — Sturdy Bitch Jenn (@nogooddeed2) November 6, 2026

We do. He used to be so cool... smh.

@JonahDispatch You were one of the first people I followed on here. I’ve long since unfollowed. I made the correct choice. Enjoy your scraps from CNN. — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) November 6, 2026

@JonahDispatch Yeah that'll show Charlie. Nice job, Jonah. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) November 5, 2026

@JonahDispatch I regret any time I spent listening to your podcast — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) November 5, 2026

Pretty awful what he's become.

@JonahDispatch You are a godforsaken miserable soulless creature. You know the heart of that organization was gutted by Charlie’s assassination and you sit on your high horse and mock them. Find Jesus. — Texas Darlin' 🎀 (@TexitDarling) November 6, 2026

He needs to find something.

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