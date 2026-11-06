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Bro, You Need JESUS: Jonah Goldberg BLISTERED for SHOCKINGLY Ugly Dig at Charlie Kirk and TPUSA

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Nov 06, 2026 10:40 AM
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Bro, You Need JESUS: Jonah Goldberg BLISTERED for SHOCKINGLY Ugly Dig at Charlie Kirk and TPUSA
Twitchy

Jonah Goldberg, the perpetually disappointed dean of the anti-Trump conservative commentariat, decided the morning after the midterms was the perfect moment for some nasty snark about Turning Point USA. 

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In a one-line post that somehow managed to clock more than a thousand likes and a thousand replies, the Dispatch editor thanked the heavens that Charlie Kirk’s organization had bothered to show up for young voters — an observation that landed with all the grace of a wet paper bag once people remembered the organization’s founder had been gunned down in a high-profile political assassination not long ago. 

The replies arrived fast and furious, with a number of people noting that it is generally considered poor form to dunk on a group whose leader was just murdered. Goldberg, never one to pass up an opportunity to signal his distance from the base, apparently felt the timing was just right.

When in all actuality, it was just WRONG.

We do. He used to be so cool... smh.

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Pretty awful what he's become.

He needs to find something.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CHARLIE KIRK | CONSERVATISM

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