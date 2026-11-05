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Stephanie Ruhle Kicked Her Day Off Gloating BIGLY Over the Markets SOARING Under Dems. About That

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Nov 05, 2026 3:10 PM
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Stephanie Ruhle Kicked Her Day Off Gloating BIGLY Over the Markets SOARING Under Dems. About That
Townhall Media

Stephanie Ruhle kicked off her 9:30 AM segment on MS NOW with a full victory lap, practically beaming as she declared that the markets were surging because Democrats had just won big and investors were thrilled about a massive check on presidential power. 

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The narrative was set, the chyron was locked in, and the smugness was dialed all the way up. Then the markets promptly tanked.

Heh.

Watch:

How embarrassing.

And yet, hilarious at the same time.

Of course, she will. But that doesn't mean we have to stop pointing and laughing at her, now does it?

Awful is putting it nicely.

Devastating.

Democrats never create anything, especially not wealth. They destroy. 

It's true.

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Pray for America. Amen.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ECONOMY | MSNBC | STEPHANIE RUHLE

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