Stephanie Ruhle Kicked Her Day Off Gloating BIGLY Over the Markets SOARING Under Dems. About That

Stephanie Ruhle kicked off her 9:30 AM segment on MS NOW with a full victory lap, practically beaming as she declared that the markets were surging because Democrats had just won big and investors were thrilled about a massive check on presidential power.

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The narrative was set, the chyron was locked in, and the smugness was dialed all the way up. Then the markets promptly tanked.

Heh.

Watch:

MSNOW's Stephanie Ruhle kicked off her 930am segment gloating about how the markets were surging because Democrats won. "[Investors] made it abundantly clear that they welcome a massive check on presidential power." The markets immediately tanked. https://t.co/nLVue8P1cW — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 5, 2026

How embarrassing.

And yet, hilarious at the same time.

@WesternLensman @WEdwarda And she will ignore that tomorrow in her show — RW (@rwlawoffice) November 5, 2026

Of course, she will. But that doesn't mean we have to stop pointing and laughing at her, now does it?

@WesternLensman The DOW made big gains on the 3rd, the S&P and NASDAD gains were moderate either way yesterday and today are awful. — Phineas J Whoopee, Lineman extraordinaire ( Ret. ) (@j_whoopee) November 5, 2026

Awful is putting it nicely.

Devastating.

Democrats never create anything, especially not wealth. They destroy.

Stephanie doesn't get the credit she deserves as the dumbest person on cable television, probably because of misogyny. https://t.co/5h62lF93v7 — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) November 5, 2026

It's true.

@WesternLensman She is one of the head morons on television. LOL! — CSFurious (@furious_cs) November 5, 2026

@WesternLensman Now, after hearing today the true agenda of the left, the market tanked. Thank you blue voters. — American Patriot ✝️ 🇺🇸 ✈️ (@TruePat10906538) November 5, 2026

@WesternLensman Nooobody but nobody trust a left leaning government. Worldwide they are devastating countries and economic prosperity!! God bless us 🙏🏻 🙏🏻 — Noearthnolife (@Stopmrnatech) November 5, 2026

Pray for America. Amen.

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