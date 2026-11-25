The Attorney General of Florida has announced charges against a South Florida Doctor accused of performing late-term abortions in Florida flouting the law. In Florida, elective abortions are not permitted after six weeks gestation.

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I am calling on the Florida Board of Medicine to revoke Dr. Sylvester Braithwaite’s medical license. Initial reports from state health officials indicate he performed at least 149 illegal abortions in North Miami Beach between June 2024 and Sept 2026, including late term abortions. My office is investigating and will prosecute violations of law. — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) November 24, 2026

So, basically a monster.

.@FLSurgeonGen issued an emergency order on Dr. Braithwaite’s license. Florida does not tolerate doctors who defy our laws and perform illegal late-term abortions. Thank you, Dr. Ladapo and @HealthyFla! — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) November 25, 2026

His license has also been suspended as this case moves forward.

The Florida Department of Health stands ready to assist @AGJamesUthmeier with his investigation. Florida is lucky to have him as our attorney general. — Joseph A. Ladapo, MD, PhD (@FLSurgeonGen) November 25, 2026

This 'Doctor' is not only allegedly breaking the law, but he is not holding up his code of ethics as a physician.

Probably brainwashed to believe people are expendable while in Canada.

@AGJamesUthmeier @ChristinaPushaw This is the Devil at work… Thank you General Uthmeier for upholding the law in Florida, and mostly for protecting the lives of the unborn! 🙏🙏 — Rep. Taylor Yarkosky (@TaylorYarkosky) November 24, 2026

@AGJamesUthmeier He murdered at least 149 babies and he’s still walking around? — Grumpy Porcupine (@grmpyporcpine) November 24, 2026

It's horrifying. If proven, he should receive the electric chair stat.

@AGJamesUthmeier approx 150 murder charges... Just hang him, don't put the bill of keeping him alive in prison for the rest of his life on tax payers. — Damned Yankee (@_Damned_Yankee_) November 24, 2026

Unfortunately, even ghouls deserve a chance at trial. After that, all bets are off, or should be.

@AGJamesUthmeier I think the death penalty is appropriate here. He is a mass murderer. — Aethelflaed870 (@tronz82) November 24, 2026

There is nothing more obvious that abortion is murder than a late term one. Sick murderers. — Alysha (@Dimples5490) November 25, 2026

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@AGJamesUthmeier @FLSurgeonGen @HealthyFla It's truly bizarre how progressives are obsessed with killing human infants but freak out when invasive species like iguanas are removed. — Branch Floridian (@JackLinFLL) November 25, 2026

It's truly horrifying.

@AGJamesUthmeier @FLSurgeonGen @HealthyFla You need to arrest everyone who worked with him and at the very least, strip them all of their medical/nursing/med tech licenses. — FloridaFreedomMom (@Bugs_Ma) November 25, 2026

Everyone who worked with this creep should go down.

@AGJamesUthmeier @FLSurgeonGen @HealthyFla Seize all of his and his wife’s assets and imprison him for the remainder of his life. — ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ☞ Ham (@zedidutch) November 25, 2026

That's a good start.

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