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Not CYANIDE, Dummy! Peter Baker Inspires Hilarious MOCKERY on X With White/Black Pill Trump Claim

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Nov 05, 2026 12:30 PM
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Not CYANIDE, Dummy! Peter Baker Inspires Hilarious MOCKERY on X With White/Black Pill Trump Claim
Meme

New York Times chief White House correspondent Peter Baker spent the morning after the midterms treating a private pre-election strategy call among Trump advisers like a scene from a spy thriller. 

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According to Baker, the mood was grim enough that talk turned to cyanide, complete with someone asking whether the group wanted the white pill or the black pill first. 

DA DA DAAAAAA!

The problem is that “white pill” and “black pill” are long-running internet slang for optimistic versus nihilistic worldviews — terms that have been in common use for years across political Twitter (X), manosphere spaces, and everywhere in between. 

Instead of recognizing the obvious metaphor, Baker and his colleagues apparently heard literal poison and ran with it as the dramatic hook for a story about Republican midterm losses. 

TALK TURNED TO CYANIDE?! 

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

HA HA HA HA ha.

HAAAAAAA

Dude.

The internet, as usual, noticed immediately and spent the day pointing out that one of the paper’s most senior political reporters just publicly demonstrated he has no idea what half the country is actually talking about.

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And not one of them caught how stupid this was. Nope.

We see what Jarvis did there.

Now now, it is The New York Times we're talking about.

And fin.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DONALD TRUMP | ELECTION INTEGRITY | THE NEW YORK TIMES | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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