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Chuck Schumer Getting Publicly Dumped by the Rabid Antisemite He Spent Millions Backing Is GLORIOUS

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Nov 05, 2026 9:35 AM
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Chuck Schumer Getting Publicly Dumped by the Rabid Antisemite He Spent Millions Backing Is GLORIOUS
Chuck Schumer

Poor, decrepit, shriveled Chuck Schumer finally clawed his way back into the majority after years of impotent minority-status whining, and the very first thing the far-left radicals he bent over backwards to enable decided to do was publicly treat him like a used-up political corpse. 

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Who'da thunk we'd ever agree with Democrats? Huh.

Anywho ... 

Michigan’s brand-new Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed—the same progressive Israel-basher who spent the primary openly campaigning for Schumer’s ouster and who only got the Democrat nomination after the establishment’s preferred candidate got crushed — has already made it clear he won’t even pretend to back the 75-year-old Brooklyn dinosaur for Majority Leader. 

It’s the kind of immediate, humiliating rejection that only happens when a desperate old party boss spends millions propping up the guy who spent months telling everyone the party is “hungry for new leadership” and then acts shocked when that guy means it.

Post continues:

... hungry for it,” El-Sayed declared.

The outspoken Israel critic signals growing divisions within the Democratic Party over its leadership and direction.

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It's barely been two days since Democrats won, and they're already fighting.

We can't help but take some joy in it, although we know the DSA hates Democrats even more than they hate Republicans; they just see them as a means to an end.

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Related:

Ben Shapiro SHREDS 'Demoralization Agent' Tucker Carlson for PRO-DSA Email Sent on Election Day

Hillary Clinton Laughed Off X for INSANE 'Mind Control' Rant on Why Dems MIGHT Have a Bad Midterm

What This Dem Just BRAGGED About Dem Advocacy Groups Doing on Election Day Sounds Pretty SEDITIOUS-Y

Hulk STUPID: Angela Belcamino Emasculating Mark Ruffalo Is a Beautiful, BEAUTIFUL Thing

LOL-WUT? Jack Mehoff? AG Hamilton DROPS NYT for Pushing List of 'Jewish Leaders' Supporting El-Sayed

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | CHUCK SCHUMER | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ISRAEL

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