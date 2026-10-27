DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Dana Bash Stunned As NJ Dem Refuses to Back Abdul El-Sayed: “No Way I’m Ever Coming Out for Him"

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 27, 2026 8:00 PM
Advertisement
Dana Bash Stunned As NJ Dem Refuses to Back Abdul El-Sayed: “No Way I’m Ever Coming Out for Him"
ImgFlip

Dana Bash asked a lifelong Democrat from New Jersey how he would vote if was in Michigan. He made it VERY clear, he would not vote for Stepstool Abdul El-Sayed (see what we did there ... because he's short and angry). 

Advertisement

Yes, Elf-Sayed has made it quite clear he hates Israel and Jewish people.

Elf-Sayed has made his position clear. 

The answer she wanted was the one in support of Democrats.

It's about time someone took it seriously. 

Recommended
Rep. Ilhan Omar Calls (Again) to Abolish ICE After Illegal Alien Commits Suicide Brett T. WOW! Flavio Bolsonaro Escapes Brazilian Regime With Family, Headed to FL As Trump Offers Protection Just Mindy
Advertisement

Let's hope not.

Some of them hide their bigotry better than others. 

It was also not the answer she wanted. 

He's the opposite of on their side. 

Very likely so.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | ANTISEMITISM | CNN | MICHIGAN

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Rep. Ilhan Omar Calls (Again) to Abolish ICE After Illegal Alien Commits Suicide

Rep. Ilhan Omar Calls (Again) to Abolish ICE After Illegal Alien Commits Suicide

Brett T.
WOW! Flavio Bolsonaro Escapes Brazilian Regime With Family, Headed to FL As Trump Offers Protection

WOW! Flavio Bolsonaro Escapes Brazilian Regime With Family, Headed to FL As Trump Offers Protection

Just Mindy
WATCH: Trump’s Savage BBQ Impression of Talarico Has the Crowd in Stitches — 'He Loves the Meat'

WATCH: Trump’s Savage BBQ Impression of Talarico Has the Crowd in Stitches — 'He Loves the Meat'

Just Mindy

Trending on Twitchy: Hilarious Political Commentary &amp; Current Events Videos