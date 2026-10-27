Dana Bash Stunned As NJ Dem Refuses to Back Abdul El-Sayed: “No Way I’m Ever Coming Out for Him"

Dana Bash asked a lifelong Democrat from New Jersey how he would vote if was in Michigan. He made it VERY clear, he would not vote for Stepstool Abdul El-Sayed (see what we did there ... because he's short and angry).

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BREAKING 🚨: CNN’s Dana Bash: “You’re a lifelong Democrat. If you were a Michigan voter, how would you vote in the Senate race?” Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ): *Laughs* “There’s no way I’m ever coming out for El-Sayed, right now… This is a guy who has made it VERY CLEAR his views towards… Jewish Americans.” — Dr Charlie Ward (@DrcharlieWardQ) October 27, 2026

Yes, Elf-Sayed has made it quite clear he hates Israel and Jewish people.

OMFG. Love the guy. — Zionism is Delicious. (@royalezioxx) October 27, 2026

There’s nothing to “clarify.” But Gottheimer knows that. — Melissa Braunstein (@slowhoneybee) October 27, 2026

Elf-Sayed has made his position clear.

I guess she didn't get the answer she wanted. She's really not very bright. — Formerlyknownas_Stan🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@onceknownasstan) October 27, 2026

The answer she wanted was the one in support of Democrats.

.@RepJoshG is giving hot Jewish energy. 👏👏👏 — Lauren Aniess (@LaurenAniess) October 27, 2026

Finally an elected Jewish member of Congress who doesn’t underestimate the threat electing the antisemite from Michigan. — gary sasse (@gssasse) October 27, 2026

It's about time someone took it seriously.

And voters in #Michigan are not going to elect radical anti-Jew Muslim. — Bill Black (@RiggoBlack) October 27, 2026

Let's hope not.

Vote Republican. All democrats feel this way. Protect Israel and our Jewish friends and students. — Robert H (@RobertH60563489) October 27, 2026

Some of them hide their bigotry better than others.

@DrcharlieWardQ I love how Dana Bash's face morphed from a smile to a "whoa, didn't expect that response from a Dem" look. — Vincent A. (@approachitsmart) October 27, 2026

It was also not the answer she wanted.

@DrcharlieWardQ @AbdulElSayed has now clarified exactly where he is, and, unfortunately, it’s not with Jewish Americans. — Kaye (@KayeSteinsapir) October 27, 2026

He's the opposite of on their side.

@DrcharlieWardQ Last time he’ll be invited on @CNN — Ray Salomone (@RaySalomone) October 27, 2026

Very likely so.

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