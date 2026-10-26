Cenk Uygur Lashes OUT After His Antisemitic El-Sayed Ad Blaming ISRAEL for Expensive Eggs Backfires

Has Cenk Uygur actually done anything worthwhile in his entire career? His ad promoting Abdul El-Sayed that features a white trash couple at the grocery store blaming ISRAEL for expensive eggs (and that bit about needing to give them $7 so they can keep killing Palestinians) has really backfired.

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We suppose he thinks Tucker Carlson listeners look like this couple because honestly that's who he's trying to reach with this hot mess.

It's so bad that the Community Notes on it insist it did not come from the El-Sayed campaign.

Yeah.

In other words, it's backfiring.

This is one of the most comical ads this election cycle. Yes, Americans are chatting at the grocery store about how they can’t buy groceries because their tax dollars “go to Israel” 🙄 😂 nevermind the fact that Israel has invested 100% of military aid in the U.S. economy since Oct 7, and has also purchased over $1 billion *additional* in arms, according to DoD. Federal military aid is also prohibited from being spent on anything other than U.S. arms, so the line about healthcare is even more comical. El Sayed and his Islamist fans like Cenk Uygur want and expect American voters to be so stupid they never check. Not only is this ad insane, conspiratorial, and antisemitic — it is also flat out false. El Sayed isn’t for the people of Michigan, he isn’t even for America. He is for the Muslim Brotherhood. https://t.co/wTcwx044hV — Adam Milstein (@AdamMilstein) October 25, 2026

Post continues:

... Oct 7, and has also purchased over $1 billion *additional* in arms, according to DoD. Federal military aid is also prohibited from being spent on anything other than U.S. arms, so the line about healthcare is even more comical. El Sayed and his Islamist fans like Cenk Uygur want and expect American voters to be so stupid they never check. Not only is this ad insane, conspiratorial, and antisemitic — it is also flat out false. El Sayed isn’t for the people of Michigan, he isn’t even for America. He is for the Muslim Brotherhood.

It's almost as if he wants Rogers to win.

New low for normalized Jew-hate in the American Democratic Party. Very sad: Painting your political opponents as puppets of Jews, as this El-Sayed ad does, and as crazed baby-killers and money-grubbing villains who are the root cause of every bad thing not just in the world, but in your life—from wars to the price of eggs to the reason you can’t have free healthcare—is not just low-grade Jew-hate. It’s pure Third Reich stuff, translated directly from the original German. Do you remember when Jewish Democrats in Michigan explained that they would vote for El-Sayed despite his open disdain for Jews, since there are many other important issues they need him to fight for? That anything was worth it to “defeat MAGA”? Well, here’s El-Sayed’s answer to them: Don’t worry, all those issues we agree on, like healthcare, inflation, and climate change, I’m going to make them about Jews too! I will tell the public that the Jews are the reason they can’t have those things. — Saul Sadka (@Saul_Sadka) October 25, 2026

Post continues:

... in your life—from wars to the price of eggs to the reason you can’t have free healthcare—is not just low-grade Jew-hate. It’s pure Third Reich stuff, translated directly from the original German. Do you remember when Jewish Democrats in Michigan explained that they would vote for El-Sayed despite his open disdain for Jews, since there are many other important issues they need him to fight for? That anything was worth it to “defeat MAGA”? Well, here’s El-Sayed’s answer to them: Don’t worry, all those issues we agree on, like healthcare, inflation, and climate change, I’m going to make them about Jews too! I will tell the public that the Jews are the reason they can’t have those things.

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He's certainly done no favors to El-Sayed with this one.

Seems he's realizing this as he's very defensive and lashing out.

You’ll never guess what Israel First’s reaction to this ad has been. The one trick pony trotted out it’s only pony - “antisemite!!” So, now it’s antisemitic if you won’t hand over your wallet to Israel. You have to pay for their genocide, otherwise you’re all antisemites! — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) October 25, 2026

Then again, this is who he usually is so ...

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Related:

Harmeet K. Dhillon Has Just ONE WORD for Obama's Wingman Eric Holder THREATENING Her Staff (WATCH)

Detroit Black Woman Just GOES OFF: Abdul El-Sayed and His Community Are Destroying Us (WATCH)

Can't MAKE This Up: Fani Willis Falls Victim to Voter Fraud, and the Fraud Itself IS Perfection

Abdul El-Sayed's Obama Photo-Op Can’t Hide the Record He's Trying to Delete (or His Obama Disdain)

SHE MAD: Dana Bash Tries SHAMING AG Blanche With the Constitution and HOOBOY Was THAT Dumb (Watch)



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