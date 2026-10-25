SHE MAD: Dana Bash Tries SHAMING AG Blanche With the Constitution and HOOBOY Was THAT Dumb (Watch)

There's stupid and then there's whatever the heck this was.

Dana Bash decided it was a good idea to lecture Attorney General Todd Blanche on the Constitution during a segment about the Justice Department’s lawsuit over a fake candidate in Alaska. She helpfully cited the part of Article I that says the times, places, and manner of elections “shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof,” then acted as if that single clause settled everything and exposed some grand federal power grab.

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Naturally, she stopped reading right before the next line, the one that says Congress “may at any time by Law make or alter such Regulations.”

You know, she wouldn't have to take it out of context if her argument was actually valid.

Blanche pointed out the full sentence she had somehow missed, along with the minor detail that the Justice Department is the agency charged with enforcing the laws Congress actually passes. It was the classic cable-news special: half a constitutional provision, zero context, and the sudden realization that the other side had read the rest of the paragraph.

Watch:

Dana Bash tries to lecture AG Blanche on his lawsuit against the fake Dan Sullivan in Alaska by citing the Article I line about how elections "shall be prescribed in each state." He then embarrasses her by reminding her of the following line she ignored-- which states that Congress can make laws regulating them that the DOJ would then being charge of enforcing. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 25, 2026

Post continues:

... that Congress can make laws regulating them that the DOJ would then being charge of enforcing.

Did she REALLY think she could share just a portion of the Constitution to drag Blanche and he wouldn't know better? Woof, she's really losing it. Okay, fine, she lost it long ago but it's even worse now.

🚨 OWNED: Dana Bash just got schooled by AG Todd Blanche on live TV. She framed Trump as obsessed with Alaska’s Senate race and asked, “What’s the crime?” Blanche said Alaskans face a fake Dan Sullivan on the ballot whose only job is to confuse voters and peel votes off the real Senator Sullivan. Then Bash flashed half of the Constitution. Blanche made her put the rest back up. Congress can pass election laws. That’s the point. CNN cut her own clip short. Classic. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 25, 2026

OWNED.

Yeah, that just about sums it up.

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