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SHE MAD: Dana Bash Tries SHAMING AG Blanche With the Constitution and HOOBOY Was THAT Dumb (Watch)

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 25, 2026 10:40 AM
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SHE MAD: Dana Bash Tries SHAMING AG Blanche With the Constitution and HOOBOY Was THAT Dumb (Watch)
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

There's stupid and then there's whatever the heck this was.

Dana Bash decided it was a good idea to lecture Attorney General Todd Blanche on the Constitution during a segment about the Justice Department’s lawsuit over a fake candidate in Alaska. She helpfully cited the part of Article I that says the times, places, and manner of elections “shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof,” then acted as if that single clause settled everything and exposed some grand federal power grab. 

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Naturally, she stopped reading right before the next line, the one that says Congress “may at any time by Law make or alter such Regulations.” 

You know, she wouldn't have to take it out of context if her argument was actually valid. 

Blanche pointed out the full sentence she had somehow missed, along with the minor detail that the Justice Department is the agency charged with enforcing the laws Congress actually passes. It was the classic cable-news special: half a constitutional provision, zero context, and the sudden realization that the other side had read the rest of the paragraph.

Watch:

Post continues:

... that Congress can make laws regulating them that the DOJ would then being charge of enforcing.

Did she REALLY think she could share just a portion of the Constitution to drag Blanche and he wouldn't know better? Woof, she's really losing it. Okay, fine, she lost it long ago but it's even worse now.

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OWNED.

Yeah, that just about sums it up.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ALASKA | DAN SULLIVAN | TODD BLANCHE

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