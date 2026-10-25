To Ozempic and BEYOND! JB Pritzker Dressed Up for Halloween and OMG-LOL the Memes Are SPOOK-TACULAR

Typically we start our articles with a smarmy, snarky paragraph but this ... this is special. And not in a good way. Like, we're not even sure how to describe what we're seeing here without it sounding like we're making it up.

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To be fair, putting JB Pritzker in a Buzz Lightyear costume does sound a little like a joke we'd come up with but still. Can't take credit for this one.

We get it, politicians will do just about anything to appeal to voters, especially these days, but WOOF. This is just so desperate, humiliating, and hilarious; we'll let the picture speak for itself.

Illinois Governor JB Priztker dresses up as Buzz Lightyear for Halloween early. https://t.co/tWC7jDvc9C — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) October 25, 2026

Full disclosure, when we first saw this we weren't sure it was even real. Nope. We searched the web. We asked Grok.

It's real.

IT'S REAL.

And so are the spectacular memes.

This make Michael Dukakis on the tank look downright presidential — Marc Thiessen (@marcthiessen) October 25, 2026

So bad.

Same energy. https://t.co/wBEVmIQLBg — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) October 25, 2026

Heh.

Buzz heavy year — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) October 25, 2026

To infinity taxes and beyond! — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) October 25, 2026

J B Pritzker be like TO MCDONALDS AND BEYOND — Axerix (@Axerixing) October 25, 2026

My first thought https://t.co/NWJQ7E1Lz8 — a devious nigerian (@suburbansjw) October 25, 2026

We can see it. Yup.

https://t.co/MxdB6tZXTO — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) October 25, 2026

And now, we're dead.

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Another Woke FAIL —> Former DOJ Lackey Says Trump Targeted Louise Lucas Because She's a Black Woman

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Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their extreme gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

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