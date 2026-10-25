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To Ozempic and BEYOND! JB Pritzker Dressed Up for Halloween and OMG-LOL the Memes Are SPOOK-TACULAR

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 25, 2026 9:50 AM
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To Ozempic and BEYOND! JB Pritzker Dressed Up for Halloween and OMG-LOL the Memes Are SPOOK-TACULAR
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

Typically we start our articles with a smarmy, snarky paragraph but this ... this is special. And not in a good way. Like, we're not even sure how to describe what we're seeing here without it sounding like we're making it up.

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To be fair, putting JB Pritzker in a Buzz Lightyear costume does sound a little like a joke we'd come up with but still. Can't take credit for this one.

We get it, politicians will do just about anything to appeal to voters, especially these days, but WOOF. This is just so desperate, humiliating, and hilarious; we'll let the picture speak for itself.

Full disclosure, when we first saw this we weren't sure it was even real. Nope. We searched the web. We asked Grok.

It's real. 

IT'S REAL.

And so are the spectacular memes.

So bad.

Heh.

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We can see it. Yup.

And now, we're dead.

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Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their extreme gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

Help us continue to report on and expose the Democrats’ gun-grabbing schemes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ILLINOIS | JB PRITZKER

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