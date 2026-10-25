DAMN, Son! Bill Clinton Thought He Was Bringing the Pain to Trump, Then Scott Jennings STOMPED Him

Hold the presses! Bill Clinton has thoughts about the Rose Garden!

Excuse us while we roll our eyes while trying to yawn at the same time.

This guy ...

The former president, whose own White House years were defined by a certain personal aesthetic that involved interns, cigars, and a stained blue dress, recently decided that Congress should have risen up in outrage over changes to the landscaping.

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No. Really.

The guy who used the Oval Office as his own personal man's club is cranky with Trump for improving the Rose Garden. Alrighty then, Bubba.

It is a classic late-career Clinton move: wade into a culture-war squabble over décor while carefully avoiding any self-reflection about the far more consequential messes that actually unfolded on his watch.

Bill Clinton: "I think Congress made a mistake not protesting turning the Rose Garden into what looks like the entrance to Liberace's bathroom" https://t.co/9fokHCa8zV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 24, 2026

He knows he's Bill Clinton, yes?

He knows he's married to Hillary, yes?

How much silver and China did she steal from the White House? Hrm.

Scott Jennings was quick with the one-two:

Better than turning the Oval Office into Hefner’s bedroom, I suppose. — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) October 25, 2026

And now we'll never be able to get that particular visual out of our minds. To be fair, let's not pretend anyone can think of Bill Clinton without remembering what REALLY made him famous.

Or you know, infamous.

@ScottJenningsKY @CurtisHouck A married sitting president had unprotected sex multiple times in the Oval Office with a girl just a few years older than his daughter Chelsea. He lied to his wife about it. He lied to the American people about it, and he lied to Congress under oath about it. https://t.co/24twZCuDCD — joe miller (@JoeMiller4547) October 25, 2026

@ScottJenningsKY What, exactly, was Bill doing in Liberace's bathroom? ...never mind! — Duper Squatching Duck ⚡️ (@sttngduck) October 25, 2026

Ha! Fair question.

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