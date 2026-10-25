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DAMN, Son! Bill Clinton Thought He Was Bringing the Pain to Trump, Then Scott Jennings STOMPED Him

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 25, 2026 8:40 AM
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DAMN, Son! Bill Clinton Thought He Was Bringing the Pain to Trump, Then Scott Jennings STOMPED Him
Twitter

Hold the presses! Bill Clinton has thoughts about the Rose Garden!

Excuse us while we roll our eyes while trying to yawn at the same time.

This guy ... 

The former president, whose own White House years were defined by a certain personal aesthetic that involved interns, cigars, and a stained blue dress, recently decided that Congress should have risen up in outrage over changes to the landscaping. 

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No. Really.

The guy who used the Oval Office as his own personal man's club is cranky with Trump for improving the Rose Garden. Alrighty then, Bubba.

It is a classic late-career Clinton move: wade into a culture-war squabble over décor while carefully avoiding any self-reflection about the far more consequential messes that actually unfolded on his watch.

He knows he's Bill Clinton, yes?

He knows he's married to Hillary, yes?

How much silver and China did she steal from the White House? Hrm.

Scott Jennings was quick with the one-two:

And now we'll never be able to get that particular visual out of our minds. To be fair, let's not pretend anyone can think of Bill Clinton without remembering what REALLY made him famous.

Or you know, infamous.

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Ha! Fair question.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | BILL CLINTON | CONGRESS | SCOTT JENNINGS | WHITE HOUSE

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