Bill Clinton Doesn't Think Trump's Treating the WH With the Proper Reverence (and X Has Thoughts)

No more phone calls please, because we have our daily nominee for induction into the "You Should Sit This One Out" Hall of Fame, and it's a certain former president who is married to a self-proclaimed future president who will never get there.

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Yes indeed, Bill Clinton has taken a swipe at President Trump over what he's indicating is a lack of the proper reverence for the White House.

Bill Clinton: "I think Congress made a mistake not protesting turning the Rose Garden into what looks like the entrance to Liberace's bathroom" https://t.co/9fokHCa8zV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 24, 2026

Is Clinton for real? That's the unintentionally hilarious chyron of the week as well.

Ah yeah, we can't have Presidents defiling the sacred White House now. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 24, 2026

Perish the thought!

@atrupar Bill knows a thing or two about defiling the White House — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) October 24, 2026

@atrupar The guy who defiled the Oval Office, then committed perjury, has thoughts. — American Viking (@BourbonAndSavvy) October 24, 2026

This guy sodomized an intern with a cigar in the Oval Office — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) October 24, 2026

Exhibiting any self-awareness has certainly never been a high priority for Bill OR Hillary.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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