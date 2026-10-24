Bill Clinton Doesn't Think Trump's Treating the WH With the Proper Reverence (and X Has Thoughts)

No more phone calls please, because we have our daily nominee for induction into the "You Should Sit This One Out" Hall of Fame, and it's a certain former president who is married to a self-proclaimed future president who will never get there.
Yes indeed, Bill Clinton has taken a swipe at President Trump over what he's indicating is a lack of the proper reverence for the White House.
Bill Clinton: "I think Congress made a mistake not protesting turning the Rose Garden into what looks like the entrance to Liberace's bathroom" https://t.co/9fokHCa8zV— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 24, 2026
Is Clinton for real? That's the unintentionally hilarious chyron of the week as well.
Ah yeah, we can't have Presidents defiling the sacred White House now.— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 24, 2026
Perish the thought!
@atrupar Bill knows a thing or two about defiling the White House— Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) October 24, 2026
@atrupar The guy who defiled the Oval Office, then committed perjury, has thoughts.— American Viking (@BourbonAndSavvy) October 24, 2026
This guy sodomized an intern with a cigar in the Oval Office— Vanessa (@Nessakins_) October 24, 2026
Exhibiting any self-awareness has certainly never been a high priority for Bill OR Hillary.
*****
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