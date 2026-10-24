DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Bill Clinton Doesn't Think Trump's Treating the WH With the Proper Reverence (and X Has Thoughts)

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 24, 2026 4:15 PM
Advertisement
Bill Clinton Doesn't Think Trump's Treating the WH With the Proper Reverence (and X Has Thoughts)
Twitchy

No more phone calls please, because we have our daily nominee for induction into the "You Should Sit This One Out" Hall of Fame, and it's a certain former president who is married to a self-proclaimed future president who will never get there. 

Advertisement

Yes indeed, Bill Clinton has taken a swipe at President Trump over what he's indicating is a lack of the proper reverence for the White House. 

Is Clinton for real? That's the unintentionally hilarious chyron of the week as well. 

Perish the thought!

Exhibiting any self-awareness has certainly never been a high priority for Bill OR Hillary. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | BILL CLINTON | CONGRESS | DONALD TRUMP | WHITE HOUSE

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

60 Minutes Upset Other Countries Aren't Complying With US Immigration Judges' Orders

60 Minutes Upset Other Countries Aren't Complying With US Immigration Judges' Orders

Brett T.
Emmanuel Macron Marks 'First Time' France Has Faced a Terrorist Attack Over Skin Color or Religion

Emmanuel Macron Marks 'First Time' France Has Faced a Terrorist Attack Over Skin Color or Religion

Brett T.
Anna Paulina Luna Has More on the 'Florida Voter' With All the Republican Neighbors Voting Blue

Anna Paulina Luna Has More on the 'Florida Voter' With All the Republican Neighbors Voting Blue

Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy: Hilarious Political Commentary &amp; Current Events Videos