Bill Clinton Gets Introduced to His Wife After Calling for an End to the Politics of Demonization

With the midterm elections just around the corner, the projection from Democrats has been off the charts.

Remember recently when Barack Obama said politics was getting too divisive? All Obama needs in order to see one of the big reasons for that is a mirror and the willingness to look at it.

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Similarly, Bill Clinton has tripped over many of his fellow Democrats while lecturing everybody about civility in politics. The fact that this guy is married to Hillary Clinton means this video via @WesternLensman comes with a beverage warning.

Bill Clinton is actually attempting a lecture on civility in politics. He says you shouldn't demonize or put labels on your political opponent. Also, "Don't call people names just because they disagree with you." This is hilarious. Has Bill met his wife? https://t.co/PpZOkwq7HY — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 21, 2026

Bill's wife, of "basket of deplorables" notoriety, agrees.

Oh, and Clinton's plea to not demonize political opponents or their supporters comes from the former president who endorsed this Democrat in 2020:

Give it a rest, Bill.

@WesternLensman Bill clearly forgot … https://t.co/TIxzHhIlGn — Funky Beach (@FunkyBeaches) October 21, 2026

The Democrats won't change. As a matter of fact they'll just ramp up the demonization (if that's even possible).

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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