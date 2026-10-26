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Detroit Black Woman Just GOES OFF: Abdul El-Sayed and His Community Are Destroying Us (WATCH)

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 26, 2026 8:35 AM
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Detroit Black Woman Just GOES OFF: Abdul El-Sayed and His Community Are Destroying Us (WATCH)
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Abdul El-Sayed has a major issue with black voters in Michigan. We'd like to think El-Sayed has a problem with any voter with a brain in their head, but we digress. 

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We all knew it was bad, but bringing in Obama, the president he actually complained about years ago, the one he trashed? Yeah, he's in trouble. And seeing a video like this tells us even Obama and his pretty lies and smooth BS can't 'fix' what's happening with Elf-Sayed's campaign.

Watch this.

This is harsh, but sometimes, the truth HURTS. 

Does this mean they're finally waking up and voting for someone other than a Democrat? Sure, they have an issue with the community, but they have to know it's also the party running the state slowly destroying them. Democrats have been in charge there FOREVER.

Wouldn't that be amazing? Oh, not for the Democrats; it would devastate them if this voter bloc stopped allowing them to take advantage of them every two to four years.

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And that was the real kicker. If you watch the footage, you don't see a lot of black people in the crowd. You see exactly who you'd expect to see: bored old white leftist women, angry confused men, and obvious socialists. Not even Obama can save Abdul.

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Related:

Can't MAKE This Up: Fani Willis Falls Victim to Voter Fraud, and the Fraud Itself IS Perfection

Abdul El-Sayed's Obama Photo-Op Can’t Hide the Record He's Trying to Delete (or His Obama Disdain)

SHE MAD: Dana Bash Tries SHAMING AG Blanche With the Constitution and HOOBOY Was THAT Dumb (Watch)

USA! USA! USA! Elissa Slotkin Threatening Young Republicans Has OFFICIALLY Backfired (WATCH)

To Ozempic and BEYOND! JB Pritzker Dressed Up for Halloween and OMG-LOL the Memes Are SPOOK-TACULAR

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | BARACK OBAMA

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