Detroit Black Woman Just GOES OFF: Abdul El-Sayed and His Community Are Destroying Us (WATCH)

Abdul El-Sayed has a major issue with black voters in Michigan. We'd like to think El-Sayed has a problem with any voter with a brain in their head, but we digress.

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We all knew it was bad, but bringing in Obama, the president he actually complained about years ago, the one he trashed? Yeah, he's in trouble. And seeing a video like this tells us even Obama and his pretty lies and smooth BS can't 'fix' what's happening with Elf-Sayed's campaign.

Watch this.

This right here is why Elf-Sayed brought in the black messiah to campaign for him. Detroit's black voters know that muslims hate them and are contributing to the decline of their communities. This is harsh. Nothing 0bama can do could turn this around. https://t.co/jzjen5bO0K — Donnie Detroit (@DonnieDetroit19) October 25, 2026

This is harsh, but sometimes, the truth HURTS.

@DonnieDetroit19 Next, they need to ask what kind of incentives and tax breaks these people got to open these businesses. Certainly not the same ones offered to citizens. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) October 26, 2026

Does this mean they're finally waking up and voting for someone other than a Democrat? Sure, they have an issue with the community, but they have to know it's also the party running the state slowly destroying them. Democrats have been in charge there FOREVER.

@DonnieDetroit19 Black America is waking up. — AWM (@ArtWallMurals) October 25, 2026

Wouldn't that be amazing? Oh, not for the Democrats; it would devastate them if this voter bloc stopped allowing them to take advantage of them every two to four years.

@DonnieDetroit19 The black vote is crucial for El-Sayed to win. If you look at the crowd at the rally, you will be hard pressed to find black people attending. The picture tells the story. — Jesse Sisson (@JesseSisson2) October 25, 2026

And that was the real kicker. If you watch the footage, you don't see a lot of black people in the crowd. You see exactly who you'd expect to see: bored old white leftist women, angry confused men, and obvious socialists. Not even Obama can save Abdul.

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Abdul El-Sayed's Obama Photo-Op Can’t Hide the Record He's Trying to Delete (or His Obama Disdain)

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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