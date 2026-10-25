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Can't MAKE This Up: Fani Willis Falls Victim to Voter Fraud and the Fraud Itself IS Perfection

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 25, 2026 11:30 AM
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Can't MAKE This Up: Fani Willis Falls Victim to Voter Fraud and the Fraud Itself IS Perfection
Alyssa Pointer/Pool Photo via AP

In a twist that practically writes its own punchline, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis — the prosecutor who spent years building a case against Donald Trump over alleged 2020 election interference — has confirmed she was the victim of a fraudulent voter registration filed in her name in New York.

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But wait ... there's more. It's not just in New York ... 

Someone submitted an application listing her as a Republican living at Trump Tower in Manhattan (with the Fulton County Courthouse as the mailing address), complete with a fake birth date and a forged signature. 

Literal and legit LOL.

New York City Board of Elections officials later canceled the registration after determining it was bogus; Willis learned of it via a cancellation notice and called the whole thing “really actually quite upsetting.” 

Really quite upsetting. 

Awww, poor thing.

The irony has not been lost on observers: the same official who aggressively pursued claims of election-related wrongdoing now finds herself illustrating, in real time, how easily a name and address can be manipulated on a voter roll.

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What a visual. But, it works.

IF ONLY.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CORRUPTION | DONALD TRUMP | ELECTION INTEGRITY | VOTER ID

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