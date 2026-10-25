Can't MAKE This Up: Fani Willis Falls Victim to Voter Fraud and the Fraud Itself IS Perfection

In a twist that practically writes its own punchline, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis — the prosecutor who spent years building a case against Donald Trump over alleged 2020 election interference — has confirmed she was the victim of a fraudulent voter registration filed in her name in New York.

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But wait ... there's more. It's not just in New York ...

Someone submitted an application listing her as a Republican living at Trump Tower in Manhattan (with the Fulton County Courthouse as the mailing address), complete with a fake birth date and a forged signature.

Literal and legit LOL.

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA Fani Willis, who once prosecuted Trump for his election denial, just fell victim to voter fraud. Her voter registration was switched to NYC, address to Trump Tower - and it worked! https://t.co/SVaN9CAj2T — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 25, 2026

New York City Board of Elections officials later canceled the registration after determining it was bogus; Willis learned of it via a cancellation notice and called the whole thing “really actually quite upsetting.”

Really quite upsetting.

Awww, poor thing.

The irony has not been lost on observers: the same official who aggressively pursued claims of election-related wrongdoing now finds herself illustrating, in real time, how easily a name and address can be manipulated on a voter roll.

@EndWokeness Seems someone really trolled her. — alwaysrightfox (@alwaysrightfox) October 25, 2026

@EndWokeness Funny how voter fraud goes from "conspiracy theory" to "a crime that needs a prosecutor" the second the turd lands in your own yard. — Come again? (@nahcomeagain) October 25, 2026

What a visual. But, it works.

@EndWokeness If only we had some way to verify people. — Autophage (@AutoPhagey) October 25, 2026

IF ONLY.

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