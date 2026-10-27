Lovett to Jewish Voters: Support El-Sayed With Muslim Brotherhood Family Ties — for Your Protection

On Pod Save America, Jon Lovett (a speechwriter for Hilary Clinton and Barack Obama) had a stern warning for Jewish Americans. He demanded they vote for Abdul El-Sayed to stop antisemitism and the rising hate toward them in America.

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Lovett: I just want to be very clear: Jews in Michigan have a moral obligation to support Abdul. They should do it to protect themselves from antisemitism and rising hatred in America. https://t.co/URjLmifhqh — Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) October 27, 2026

So, Jews have to vote for the guy with familial ties to the Muslim Brotherhood to STOP the hate against Jews in America. That's backwards. Actually, people like him need less power.

Apparently Jews have to vote for the Muslim Brotherhood guy who wants open borders and to take away your gun rights because this guy is worried about “othering.” — Karol Markowicz (@karol) October 27, 2026

The Jewish people wouldn't want El-Sayed to get his feelings hurt.

I want to be very clear: Lovett supported a literal Nazi in Maine and should not be trusted on Jewish issues. Jews, you owe your vote to no one. Candidates must earn your vote. You alone decide if El Sayed has. — Alex גדעון בן װעלװל (@JewishWonk) October 27, 2026

Oh yes, he was a big Platner guy.

Only perfect candidates off the harvard law conveyor belt pls, highly disciplined, all boxes checked, well liked and humble, absolutely no spiritual connection to having a physical body except for severe IBS, volunteered at a soup kitchen in high school, signs email "cheers," etc. — Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) October 21, 2025

Just a flashback to his defense of Nazi tattoo boy in Maine.





This could be the dumbest thing I’ve ever read. — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) October 27, 2026

An Obama bro wrote it, so yes.

Jewish Michiganders aren’t going to listen to Lovett, who went to war for a guy with a Nazi tattoo. They don’t have an obligation to support El-Sayed, who defended a terrorist attack against a synagogue. El-Sayed has repeatedly proved he doesn’t care about antisemitism. — Democrats For Mike Rogers (@DemsForMike) October 27, 2026

There is no obligation for anyone to support El-Sayed. In fact, the obligation is to protect America FROM people like him.

All the worst things we suspected about the people who worked in the Obama administration almost universally turn out to be true. — David Bernstein (@ProfDBernstein) October 27, 2026

It makes so much sense now.

Pod Save the Delusion — Mark Dubowitz (@mdubowitz) October 27, 2026

Too late for that.

Maybe the guys who endorsed and backed an abusive Nazi don't have the best ideas on what is in the best interests of Jews, much less demanding a moral obligation from them. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 27, 2026

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They should be rightfully ignored.

Jews have a moral obligation to vote for an antisemite that vilifies the only Jewish state? You guys are sick — Nadav Pollak (@NadavPollak) October 27, 2026

In body and in mind.

I love how religious dissenters think they can lecture the rest of us about moral obligations — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) October 27, 2026

No thanks.

This is backwards. — Melissa Braunstein (@slowhoneybee) October 27, 2026

Lovett must think it's opposite day.

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