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Lovett to Jewish Voters: Support El-Sayed With Muslim Brotherhood Family Ties — for Your Protection

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 27, 2026 3:00 PM
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Lovett to Jewish Voters: Support El-Sayed With Muslim Brotherhood Family Ties — for Your Protection
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File

On Pod Save America, Jon Lovett (a speechwriter for Hilary Clinton and Barack Obama) had a stern warning for Jewish Americans. He demanded they vote for Abdul El-Sayed to stop antisemitism and the rising hate toward them in America. 

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So, Jews have to vote for the guy with familial ties to the Muslim Brotherhood to STOP the hate against Jews in America. That's backwards. Actually, people like him need less power.

The Jewish people wouldn't want El-Sayed to get his feelings hurt.

Oh yes, he was a big Platner guy.

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Just a flashback to his defense of Nazi tattoo boy in Maine. 


An Obama bro wrote it, so yes.

There is no obligation for anyone to support El-Sayed. In fact, the obligation is to protect America FROM people like him.

It makes so much sense now.

Too late for that.

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They should be rightfully ignored.

In body and in mind.

No thanks.

Lovett must think it's opposite day. 

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News Topics ABDUL EL-SAYED | ANTISEMITISM | BARACK OBAMA | DEMOCRAT PARTY | JUDAISM

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