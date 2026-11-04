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COOKED: Chuck Schumer Shows He ‘Learned to Grill’ by Reviving Cringeworthy Meme

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Nov 04, 2026 5:00 PM
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COOKED: Chuck Schumer Shows He ‘Learned to Grill’ by Reviving Cringeworthy Meme
Chuck Schumer

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer posted (and then deleted) his infamous grilling photo on Father's Day 2024 … the one showing him putting cheese on raw hamburger on a grill that might not even have been lit. The continual ribbing over the past two years must have gotten to Schumer, because on the day after Democrats swept the midterms, Schumer revived the photo and claimed that he "learned how to grill."

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Dude, you still can't grill, and you still can't meme. If Schumer thinks he had anything to do with the blue wave on Tuesday, he probably also thinks he'll be Senate Majority Leader once the DSA kids take their seats. He's the one who's cooked.

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We told you, Chuck. You're the one who's cooked.

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Even Democrats are pissed at Schumer for taking credit for the sweep of the Senate. It's funny that he thinks the new batch isn't coming for him next.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CHUCK SCHUMER | DEMOCRAT PARTY | SENATE

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