COOKED: Chuck Schumer Shows He ‘Learned to Grill’ by Reviving Cringeworthy Meme

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer posted (and then deleted) his infamous grilling photo on Father's Day 2024 … the one showing him putting cheese on raw hamburger on a grill that might not even have been lit. The continual ribbing over the past two years must have gotten to Schumer, because on the day after Democrats swept the midterms, Schumer revived the photo and claimed that he "learned how to grill."

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54 seats and counting. And I learned how to grill…these burgers and dogs are fully cooked. https://t.co/45aKNZzjzy — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 4, 2026

Dude, you still can't grill, and you still can't meme. If Schumer thinks he had anything to do with the blue wave on Tuesday, he probably also thinks he'll be Senate Majority Leader once the DSA kids take their seats. He's the one who's cooked.

@SenSchumer The Left ALWAYS eats its own. You may not know it yet, but you’ll be on that grill too… it’s just a matter of time. — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) November 4, 2026

@SenSchumer In Iran, socialists help get Muslims elected in the 70s and 80s, then they executed the socialists. Who do you think is next on the grill, Chuck? — individual1st (@individual1st) November 4, 2026

@SenSchumer You are next on the grill, Chuck. You are just a useful idiot to them. — Jerry Grey🐊 (@Jerry__Grey) November 4, 2026

@SenSchumer It's cute that you don't think the DSA will do that to you in 28. — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) November 4, 2026

@SenSchumer You have to rely on AI to help you fake grill — Troy (@TroyCam_I_Am) November 4, 2026

@SenSchumer damn this photo must have really gotten under your skin lol https://t.co/lM2fr9VIux — Brent Shavnore (@brent_shavnore) November 4, 2026

@SenSchumer @zerohedge Don’t smile too much. We’re coming for you next. And say that as a lifelong democrat. — Lisa Pease (@lisapease) November 4, 2026

We told you, Chuck. You're the one who's cooked.

@SenSchumer You played no role in this success. In fact, most winners explicitly reject your unconditional support for the Israeli government’s crime against Palestinians. I hope @SenateDems elect a new majority leader soon. — Alex Berhe (@AlexBerhe6) November 4, 2026

@SenSchumer who’s gonna tell him he’s not gonna be leader 😬 — Auston Muncy (@Auston84) November 4, 2026

@SenSchumer Retire and just grill. We don’t want you anymore. — Tomato (@digital_tomato) November 4, 2026

@SenSchumer You’re not on the team. You’re compromised and we do not want you leading us in the senate. — Prince (@otamayormi) November 4, 2026

@SenSchumer Your time is over. The people don't want you. Are you listening? — Kathy Dee (@Kathyd333) November 4, 2026

@SenSchumer Please don't assume leadership. The people didn't vote for that. — ⚡⚡JoeNazzz⚡⚡ (@HaikuJoeNaz) November 4, 2026

@SenSchumer You are not even in control of your caucus. — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarino) November 4, 2026

@SenSchumer They will replace you. — Brandie with a 🐝 (@BrandieWithABee) November 4, 2026

@SenSchumer Funny because you think you are going to be the majority leader. They don't want you and as soon as the new session hits, they are going to move to oust you. — Med_1917 (@1917_med) November 4, 2026

@SenSchumer You are next — Israel Exposed (@xIsraelExposedx) November 4, 2026

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@SenSchumer You're on the grill next asshole — Will 🦥 Menaker (@willmenaker) November 4, 2026

@SenSchumer Time for you to step aside, Chuck. — Jared Krichevsky (@Monstermash042) November 4, 2026

@SenSchumer You’re still hated and they will throw your ass out of the majority leader office. — #305TilIDie (@305FoLife) November 4, 2026

@SenSchumer You loser POS. When the mob you helped elect comes for your head, don't cry too hard, you deserve it. — A Thoughtful Man (@r_walles) November 4, 2026

@SenSchumer It is delusional to think that you had anything to do with this victory. — Lyndie Warren (@lyndiewarren) November 4, 2026

Even Democrats are pissed at Schumer for taking credit for the sweep of the Senate. It's funny that he thinks the new batch isn't coming for him next.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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