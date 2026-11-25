The Macy's Day Parade has been pushed back to Saturday because of an upcoming storm.

BREAKING: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade postponed to Saturday for the first time in its history due to approaching storm. https://t.co/hDOolcnH51 — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 25, 2026

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Macy’s 100th Thanksgiving Day parade will be pushed back to Saturday because of severe weather, officials said. “The safety of our participants and spectators is our top priority, and after close consultation with our City and agency partners, we have made the decision to move this year’s celebration,” Macy’s said Wednesday. The parade will now happen at 8:30 a.m. ET Saturday. “Thank you to the thousands of volunteers, performers and partners who create the magic millions enjoy each year. We look forward to celebrating together on Saturday,” Macy’s said. The cancellation comes as the East Coast is forecast to be hit by a strong storm bringing heavy rain, strong winds and coastal flooding on Thanksgiving Day, according to the National Weather Service.

There's a certain magic to waking up on Thanksgiving morning, pouring yourself a cup of coffee, and hunkering down on the couch to watch the Macy's Parade. It's something I've come to cherish as I've gotten older. Very sad to hear this. Safety first, of course. But very sad. 😢 — John Squires 🎃 (@FreddyInSpace) November 25, 2026

It's going to be a bummer on Thanksgiving morning.

dude this is depressing as hell first thanksgiving without waking up to see the parade on tv… wow💔 — maddie (@literativy) November 25, 2026

@NBCNews Crazy. Our family enjoys the parade every Thanksgiving. I guess football is the only TV event to look forward to now. — Tech of VA | Retro & Beyond (@vafamof4) November 25, 2026

Football is fun, but it can't make up for the Garfield balloon.

@NBCNews Imagine having the 100th big milestone anniversary parade having to be postponed It’s absolutely devastating :( https://t.co/FE79eVM5sm — Earthy 🦆🇺🇸⚽️ (@EarthoOS) November 25, 2026

It's been that kind of year.

@NBCNews They should re-air a past parade from the 1980s or 1990s tomorrow morning. I think kids today would enjoy seeing the same parade that their parents watched when they were kids. — Liberty Belle (@HamlinFanGrl01) November 25, 2026

That's a great idea. 1993 would have been the perfect year.

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