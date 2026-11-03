Hillary Clinton Laughed Off X for INSANE 'Mind Control' Rant on Why Dems MIGHT Have a Bad Midterm

Just when you thought the election-denial industrial complex had run out of new material, The View dusted off Hillary Clinton—professional two-time presidential loser and full-time conspiracy peddler — and sat her next to Kara Swisher so the pair could warn America that the midterms are about to be stolen in the most cartoonishly unhinged ways imaginable.

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There's insane and then there's whatever the heck this is supposed to be. We constantly wonder at the sort of people who watch The View in a non-ironic way.

ICE agents will apparently lurk at polling places just to stare menacingly at voters, the Justice Department and U.S. Marshals will be weaponized in some shadowy plot, the results themselves will get hacked and flipped, and — best of all — someone will use stolen Social Security numbers to mind-control the electorate into doing what Trump wants.

MWAHAHAHAHA!

It’s the same woman who spent years insisting Russia literally changed vote totals now casually floating government-backed psychic voter manipulation, all while the ladies of The View nod along like this is just another Monday.

ABC's "bona fide news program" The View brings on Hillary Clinton and Kara Swisher to push a slew of conspiracy theories about how the midterms could be stolen. They predict: -ICE will confront people at the polls -Use the Justice Department and U.S. Marshals Service in a nefarious way -The election results will be hacked and changed (teed up by Sunny Hostin) -Use peoples Social Security numbers to manipulate their thoughts — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 2, 2026

Post continues:

... in a nefarious way -The election results will be hacked and changed (teed up by Sunny Hostin) -Use peoples Social Security numbers to manipulate their thoughts

What?

That's right, crazy town ... IT'S ALL A PLOT.

@NickFondacaro “You must vote for Democrats or everyone will die.” And we wonder why young people have so much anxiety. — Gringo El Camino (@GringoElCamino) November 2, 2026

Seriously.

The whole segment is peak Hillary: still obsessed with the idea that every election she or her party loses must have been rigged, just with a fresh coat of 2026 paranoia.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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