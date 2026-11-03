AOC Goes Straight-Up MEAN GIRL Giving 'Warm Texts' She Exchanged With Haley Stevens to DC Gossip Rag

In what can only be described as peak Washington mean-girl diplomacy, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez apparently spent part of her week playing crisis counselor to fellow Democrat Haley Stevens—complete with a 25-minute phone call and some affectionate follow-up texts — only for Stevens to turn around and endorse a Republican Senate candidate days later.

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AOC clearly didn't work on convincing Abdul El-Sayed to condemn hate so Stevens wouldn't endorse the Republican, but that's another article. Yes, that's all El-Sayed had to do, condemn hate, and he would not.

The real highlight, though, is how those private exchanges somehow found their way into Politico Playbook, the Beltway’s favorite gossip rag. Nothing says “solidarity” like handing your colleague’s texts over so the political press can treat them like celebrity tabloid fodder.

NEW in @playbookdc: Inside the personal gripes behind Haley Stevens’ flip Stevens had been venting about perceived slights by AOC — including over not being invited to recent MI event with AOC, and a text from 2025 that went unanswered AOC called Stevens last week in a bid to prevent her defection, after a 25-minute call, Stevens assured her she was staying with Dems, per source familiar The two even exchanged warm texts, with Stevens telling AOC she thought she “did the right thing” after not flipping during the CNN interview, writing, “Now back to the productive stuff,” per texts reviewed by Playbook Less than a week later, Stevens endorsed Mike Rogers More w.@adamwren — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) November 2, 2026

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... prevent her defection, after a 25-minute call, Stevens assured her she was staying with Dems, per source familiar The two even exchanged warm texts, with Stevens telling AOC she thought she “did the right thing” after not flipping during the CNN interview, writing, “Now back to the productive stuff,” per texts reviewed by PlaybookLess than a week later, Stevens endorsed Mike Rogers

Gosh, who do you think turned those texts over to the D.C. Playbook? One guess.

Good warning for anyone thinking about exchanging “warm texts” with AOC. Your texts could end up in playbook. — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) November 2, 2026

Mean girls are gonna mean girl.

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