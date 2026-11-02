What PANIC Looks Like: Mary Peltola Throws Campaign Staff Under the Bus in Fake Dan Sullivan Scheme

Alaska Democrat Mary Peltola’s carefully worded “I had no idea” routine is starting to look less like innocence and more like a controlled demolition of her own campaign. Especially since she was more than willing to imply her staff acted without her knowledge.

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After days of insisting she knew nothing about any effort to park a second Dan Sullivan on the ballot — complete with the solemn claim that she has zero interest in tricking voters — she was asked the obvious follow-up in a local interview: was it possible anyone on her team was involved in the scheme to recruit the other Dan J.

Her answer was the verbal equivalent of tossing the car keys out the window and walking away.

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Fraudster Mary Peltola is now throwing her campaign under the bus for her scheme to disenfranchise Alaska voters. HOST: “Is it possible that anybody in your campaign was potentially part of that conspiracy to plant Dan J?” PELTOLA: “I have no idea…" https://t.co/k18NoCYqt4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 2, 2026

The New York Times had already detailed an internal “ballot composition project” in which aides and Democrat operatives spent months hunting Alaskans named Dan Sullivan specifically to dilute support for the incumbent Republican senator. A fired former campaign manager went on the record saying Peltola was “definitely aware,” even if she didn’t personally make the calls. The state elections division had flagged the lookalike candidacy as an attempt to confuse voters; the Alaska Supreme Court put him back on the ballot anyway.

Federal and state investigations followed, along with the usual chorus of campaign denials that the operation had nothing to do with them. Now the candidate herself is no longer willing to stand by the absolute version of the story.

@RNCResearch That’s what panic looks like, she already knows she lost, now she just wants to stay out of jail. — Tracy 🇺🇸 (@TracyJHoban) November 2, 2026

“I have no idea” is a remarkable distance from “I knew nothing about any other candidates on the ballot except for me and the incumbent.” It is the kind of answer that protects the principal while leaving everyone who worked for her exposed.

@RNCResearch She lies so easily. https://t.co/ZMeix7dq4L — Buttermaker (@BiffGizmo) November 2, 2026

Impressive, right?

@RNCResearch @MaryPeltola have you seen this man? 🤔 https://t.co/N4VZHA0QfG — kotalo (@edkotalo) November 2, 2026

That's right, the guy BAILED.

@RNCResearch She knew , she was in the loop from the very beginning — John Balboni (@JBalboniSr) November 2, 2026

Sure looks that way.

Whether that was the plan all along or simply what happens when the paper trail gets too thick is a question for the investigators. Either way, the woman who once presented herself as the straightforward alternative to Washington gamesmanship is now explaining that she cannot be expected to know what her own campaign was doing in her name.

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With Election Day hours away and ranked-choice ballots already in the mail, the sudden amnesia is unlikely to reassure anyone still deciding whether the whole episode was just unfortunate coincidence.

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