And Here We GOOOO! Alaska Democrat Mary Peltola's Senate Campaign OFFICIALLY in a World of Hurt

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has ordered a state investigation into Democrat Mary Peltola’s Senate campaign after new reporting alleged an organized effort to confuse voters by recruiting a second candidate who shares the exact same name as incumbent Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan.

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Dirty AF, yes?

The governor cited evidence of a deliberate attempt to misdirect ballots and directed authorities to determine whether any laws were broken and whether charges are warranted.

Peltola’s campaign has denied any involvement in recruiting the other Dan Sullivan (riiiiiight), a retired teacher with no political experience who ended up on the ballot. And of course, the rumblings of Marc Elias being involved cannot be ignored. Dude has what some people would call a shady history at best.

The move comes days before the election in a race already complicated by Alaska’s ranked-choice system and earlier court battles over whether the second Sullivan should have been allowed to stay in the race at all.

BREAKING: Alaska's governor is ordering an investigation into Democrat Mary Peltola's Senate campaign over an alleged scheme to confuse voters by recruiting a Senate candidate with the same name as Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan. The governor cited new reporting suggesting an organized effort to misdirect votes and directed state authorities to determine whether any laws were broken or charges are warranted. Peltola's campaign has denied involvement in recruiting the candidate. "The evidence will determine what happens next." Read more about the investigation: https://t.co/KOdkVHyfEE — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 29, 2026

Post continues:

... organized effort to misdirect votes and directed state authorities to determine whether any laws were broken or charges are warranted. Peltola's campaign has denied involvement in recruiting the candidate. "The evidence will determine what happens next."

It's called karma and it's spelled HA HA HA.

Democrats, if you have to confuse voters for even a chance at winning, you're in a bad place. This should be interesting, grab yer corn.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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