Obama Bombed BIGLY at Georgia Rally. That's It. That's the Headline (WATCH)

Last night in Georgia, Barack Obama (please notice we managed not to make a joke about how the Devil went down to Georgia) rolled out the same tired greatest-hits set he’s been playing since 2008 — blame Trump for everything, drop a few dad-joke zingers about Canada and Cheesecake Factory, pretend the room is full of “serious people” while a marching band and Janelle Monáe hype the crowd like it’s a concert, and then act shocked that voters still aren’t buying the sequel.

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The man who once promised hope and change spent the night recycling “chaos and cruelty” talking points, mocking a trade war with maple-syrup-loving Canadians, and humble-bragging about the dance moves he tried backstage that “didn’t look good.” It was peak Obama: smug, scripted, and completely detached from the reality that his own party’s inflation and border chaos helped put Trump back in office.

Cringe doesn’t even begin to cover it.

See for yourselves:

Meanwhile, Obama’s rally in Georgia 👇😂 https://t.co/dz7bJi4hSw — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) October 28, 2026

Yeah.

Here's Obama trying to walk back his Cheesecake Factory dig while trying to pretend it wasn't really a dig and anyone who noticed out of touch and snotty it was is just too dumb to know better.

Obama tonight on his Cheesecake Factory line: "They mobilized a whole of government response to that joke. Not to inflation, but to that joke. The White House even called the Secretary of the Treasury. This is the man who is in charge of the economy. The person who's supposed to be figuring out how to make your life more affordable. The guy who's supposed to be figuring out how to lower inflation. And reduce interest rates. They told him he should hold a press conference in front of the Cheesecake Factory." — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 29, 2026

THEN he claimed he was tired of being divided and wants friendship and neighborliness.

No, he really did. The guy who called half the country 'bitter clingers,' who weaponized the IRS against conservatives, is TIRED of the division. Bro, you started it.

Barack Obama: "I am tired of being divided! I want friendship and neighborliness!" https://t.co/1LIdDcwq5L — TheBlaze (@theblaze) October 29, 2026

And then this, the dig about Iran.

We all know how Obama handled Iran ... he paid them.

Former President Obama criticized President Trump’s war with Iran while campaigning for Democrats in Georgia on Wednesday, less than a week before the midterm elections. “This happens to be something I know a little bit about,” Obama said. “I didn’t fire any missiles, I engaged in diplomacy.” The war with Iran, which began in February, has cost the U.S. military at least $47.1 billion as of mid-October, according to a new estimate from U.S. Central Command obtained by CBS News. — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 29, 2026

We do not miss this man. Then again, he'd have to go away for us to miss him so ... there's that.

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