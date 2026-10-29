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Obama Bombed BIGLY at Georgia Rally. That's It. That's the Headline (WATCH)

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 29, 2026 8:35 AM
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Obama Bombed BIGLY at Georgia Rally. That's It. That's the Headline (WATCH)
AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Last night in Georgia, Barack Obama (please notice we managed not to make a joke about how the Devil went down to Georgia) rolled out the same tired greatest-hits set he’s been playing since 2008 — blame Trump for everything, drop a few dad-joke zingers about Canada and Cheesecake Factory, pretend the room is full of “serious people” while a marching band and Janelle Monáe hype the crowd like it’s a concert, and then act shocked that voters still aren’t buying the sequel. 

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The man who once promised hope and change spent the night recycling “chaos and cruelty” talking points, mocking a trade war with maple-syrup-loving Canadians, and humble-bragging about the dance moves he tried backstage that “didn’t look good.” It was peak Obama: smug, scripted, and completely detached from the reality that his own party’s inflation and border chaos helped put Trump back in office. 

Cringe doesn’t even begin to cover it.

See for yourselves:

Yeah.

Here's Obama trying to walk back his Cheesecake Factory dig while trying to pretend it wasn't really a dig and anyone who noticed out of touch and snotty it was is just too dumb to know better.

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THEN he claimed he was tired of being divided and wants friendship and neighborliness.

No, he really did. The guy who called half the country 'bitter clingers,' who weaponized the IRS against conservatives, is TIRED of the division. Bro, you started it.

And then this, the dig about Iran.

We all know how Obama handled Iran ... he paid them.

We do not miss this man. Then again, he'd have to go away for us to miss him so ... there's that.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | BARACK OBAMA | DEMOCRAT PARTY | GEORGIA | IRAN

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