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Obama Still Thinks You’re Stupid: the Cheesecake Factory Joke That Exposed His Contempt for Normies

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 24, 2026 8:40 PM
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Obama Still Thinks You’re Stupid: the Cheesecake Factory Joke That Exposed His Contempt for Normies
AP Photo Damian Dovarganes

Obama proves on a daily basis he continues to be a terrible person. 

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Not all of us make millions giving speeches and some Buffalo Blasts from Cheesecake Factory are a wonderful treat. Jerk!

He is just so impressed with himself.

They actually think everyone is stupid and they should be in charge because they know better.

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The Left (of course) finds it hilarious and can't get enough of Obama waving his tiny little twig arm around. The dude needs to get in the gym. He's missed plenty of arm and chest days. Michelle has better biceps at this juncture. 

It's true though. 

If they're arm wrestling, put your bets on Michelle.

No. He hangs out with Hollywood stars and billionaires. He has no idea how regular people live. 

In other words, Obama has no room to talk. 

When was the last time he went anywhere regular Americans visit? 

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And for many Americans, that's a splurge. Also, the kids on Tik Tok have whole videos sharing the best dishes at Cheesecake Factory. It's very popular. 

There is never a reason to 'yuck someone else's yum'. Just because it's not good enough for Obama, doesn't mean it isn't good. Stop disparaging American businesses in an attempt at humor. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | BARACK OBAMA | MICHELLE OBAMA | TIKTOK | WHITE HOUSE

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