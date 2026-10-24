Obama Still Thinks You’re Stupid: the Cheesecake Factory Joke That Exposed His Contempt for Normies

Obama proves on a daily basis he continues to be a terrible person.

“He’s got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened up a Cheesecake Factory” — Obama https://t.co/3fH8IQP1MG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 24, 2026

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Not all of us make millions giving speeches and some Buffalo Blasts from Cheesecake Factory are a wonderful treat. Jerk!

Classic Obama snobbery. Cheesecake Factory is a great option for people who can’t afford a private chef at their Martha’s Vineyard estate. — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) October 24, 2026

He is just so impressed with himself.

The dems are “for the people” but they always say things like read a book or what education do they have or looks like Cheesecake Factory. What they really are is snobs who want to control. They disdain anyone who disagrees and try to minimalize us by saying we are dumb and uneducated. — rachel bachrodt (@papalou2000) October 24, 2026

They actually think everyone is stupid and they should be in charge because they know better.

Likely one of the best one liners in Presidential history. https://t.co/DIgFf0Bujf — Jay in Kyiv (@JayinKyiv) October 24, 2026

He never misses — Democrats (@TheDemocrats) October 24, 2026

Obama dropping bangers 🤣 — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 24, 2026

Sometimes it occurs to me that Obama is easily the smartest and best spoken president of our our lives by an order of magnitude — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) October 24, 2026

The Left (of course) finds it hilarious and can't get enough of Obama waving his tiny little twig arm around. The dude needs to get in the gym. He's missed plenty of arm and chest days. Michelle has better biceps at this juncture.

It's true though.

If they're arm wrestling, put your bets on Michelle.

Does Obama not understand that to most Americans the Cheesecake Factory is a very nice and fancy restaurant? — Evan Barker (@evanwch) October 24, 2026

No. He hangs out with Hollywood stars and billionaires. He has no idea how regular people live.

Maybe Barry should sit out conversations on architectural aesthetics https://t.co/tPVJB8njst — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 24, 2026

In other words, Obama has no room to talk.

Gotta quote the realest one I know…. https://t.co/ruGpnTsu2i — BENZO-KAZOOIE (@BENZOTOOIE) October 24, 2026

The voters who will decide these races like Cheesecake Factory. When was the last time Obama ever went to one? — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) October 24, 2026

When was the last time he went anywhere regular Americans visit?

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@atrupar Americans celebrate birthdays and many other other special occasions with their family and friends at the Cheesecake Factory, elitist bulls**t from an irrelevant former President — John Smith 🇺🇲 (@JohnSmithNew2) October 24, 2026

And for many Americans, that's a splurge. Also, the kids on Tik Tok have whole videos sharing the best dishes at Cheesecake Factory. It's very popular.

@atrupar Bad policies. Bad jokes. Ugly library. Barry can do it all. — CabRocks (@Pingsdad) October 24, 2026

There is never a reason to 'yuck someone else's yum'. Just because it's not good enough for Obama, doesn't mean it isn't good. Stop disparaging American businesses in an attempt at humor.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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