Chris Cuomo Thought It Was Smart to Pick a Fight With Dan Bongino Over Obama — He Was REALLY Wrong

As Twitchy readers know, Barack Obama decided to remind all of X that he is the single biggest hypocrite on the PLANET on Sunday by posting a long, annoying, smug piece about Trump targeting Ilhan Omar.

Advertisement

Yeah.

The guy whose IRS targeted conservatives, the guy rumored to be the originator of the Russia collusion hoax ... he's lecturing I dunno, all of us about how dangerous it is to use the government as a weapon.

Like us, Dan Bongino could not believe Obama actually went there.

This cannot be real. This petty tyrant lecturing us about “American democracy” is like being lectured by a screaming five-year-old about self-control. Sit down Mr. President, everyone knows who you really are. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) October 18, 2026

And then for whatever reason, perhaps boredom and a desperation to be relevant, Chris Cuomo decided to pick a fight with Bongino.

You are literally not worthy of sniffing his jock. Tell kash to release the epstein files. — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) October 19, 2026

Sniffing Obama's jock? Why did Cuomo's brain go here? That's just weird.

He had to know Bongino would come in and just nuke him, right?

Remember when your producer reached out begging me to come on and save your shitty show, after shitty network CNN decided you were too shitty for them? And remember when your failure of a brother worked for Epstein’s best buddy Bill Clinton? What did you and him know? Just a reminder too that I was fighting for transparency in this case while your corrupt family was locking down the country and you were posing naked for your audience of pervs. And next time I see you like I did at the UFC, you don’t have to kiss my ass again, it’s embarrassing. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) October 19, 2026

Post continues:

... reminder too that I was fighting for transparency in this case while your corrupt family was locking down the country and you were posing naked for your audience of pervs. And next time I see you like I did at the UFC, you don’t have to kiss my ass again, it’s embarrassing.

Oof.

And ugh, things we never needed to know or remember about Cuomo.

============================================================

Related:

Gad Saad Continues TORMENTING Jessica Tarlov for Her Islamophobic Ignorance and We're Here FOR IT



She MAD: Elissa Slotkin LASHES OUT After Conservatives TROUNCE Her for Threatening Young Republicans



Scott Jennings DROPS Dems Shrieking About the Economy With 1 FACTUAL Reminder and Lefties Can't DEAL



'A COUP': DataRepublican Shares DAMNING Internal DSA Transcripts Revealing Plans After 2026 Midterms

Looks... DISGUSTED: Abdul El-Sayed Attends Black Church and OOF, Black Voters Have BRUTAL Thoughts



============================================================

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.