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Chris Cuomo Thought It Was Smart to Pick a Fight With Dan Bongino Over Obama — He Was REALLY Wrong

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 19, 2026 2:25 PM
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Chris Cuomo Thought It Was Smart to Pick a Fight With Dan Bongino Over Obama — He Was REALLY Wrong
Meme

As Twitchy readers know, Barack Obama decided to remind all of X that he is the single biggest hypocrite on the PLANET on Sunday by posting a long, annoying, smug piece about Trump targeting Ilhan Omar.

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Yeah.

The guy whose IRS targeted conservatives, the guy rumored to be the originator of the Russia collusion hoax ... he's lecturing I dunno, all of us about how dangerous it is to use the government as a weapon.

Like us, Dan Bongino could not believe Obama actually went there.

And then for whatever reason, perhaps boredom and a desperation to be relevant, Chris Cuomo decided to pick a fight with Bongino.

Sniffing Obama's jock? Why did Cuomo's brain go here? That's just weird.

He had to know Bongino would come in and just nuke him, right?

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Post continues:

... reminder too that I was fighting for transparency in this case while your corrupt family was locking down the country and you were posing naked for your audience of pervs. And next time I see you like I did at the UFC, you don’t have to kiss my ass again, it’s embarrassing.

Oof.

And ugh, things we never needed to know or remember about Cuomo.

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News Topics BARACK OBAMA | DONALD TRUMP | RUSSIAN COLLUSION HOAX

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