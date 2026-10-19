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Looks... DISGUSTED: Abdul El-Sayed Attends Black Church and OOF, Black Voters Have BRUTAL Thoughts

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 19, 2026 10:50 AM
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Looks... DISGUSTED: Abdul El-Sayed Attends Black Church and OOF, Black Voters Have BRUTAL Thoughts
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Well, well, well, would you look at that? Abdul El-Sayed decided it would be a good look to attend a black Church because he's struggling to con black voters into voting for him. Sadly, he's got plenty of mouthy, mousy, angry, old, lefty white women who are more than happy to vote for a man whose faith sees them on the same level as most farm animals.

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Maybe lower.

Take a gander at this hot mess:

We can't decide if it looks like he needs to use the bathroom or forgot how to walk. Maybe a little bit of both.

Oompa Loompa.

That works. 

What's really painful is that he's not exactly doing a great job hiding the disgust on his face.

He couldn't be more obvious if he tried. It's just awkward, you know? He clearly does not want to be there, not even a little bit.

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Same.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | AYANNA PRESSLEY | BLACK LIVES MATTER | FAITH

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