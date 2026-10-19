Looks... DISGUSTED: Abdul El-Sayed Attends Black Church and OOF, Black Voters Have BRUTAL Thoughts

Well, well, well, would you look at that? Abdul El-Sayed decided it would be a good look to attend a black Church because he's struggling to con black voters into voting for him. Sadly, he's got plenty of mouthy, mousy, angry, old, lefty white women who are more than happy to vote for a man whose faith sees them on the same level as most farm animals.

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Maybe lower.

Take a gander at this hot mess:

Abdul El-Sayed in the front row of church in Flint, standing alongside Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA). https://t.co/EKJ5ET83EK — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) October 18, 2026

We can't decide if it looks like he needs to use the bathroom or forgot how to walk. Maybe a little bit of both.

LOL - Oompa Loopa @AbdulElSayed in a church surrounded by black people looks as uncomfortable as @HillaryClinton at a @realdonaldtrump rally... — Tony Shaffer 🇺🇲☢️ (@tspooky) October 19, 2026

Oompa Loompa.

That works.

What's really painful is that he's not exactly doing a great job hiding the disgust on his face.

@tspooky @AbdulElSayed @HillaryClinton @realDonaldTrump He can't stand these people. It's clear. — I Tried Didn't I (@LeastIDidThat) October 19, 2026

@tspooky @AbdulElSayed @HillaryClinton @realDonaldTrump He’s really losing the black vote, isn’t he? lol! — LadyC (@NCLadyC) October 19, 2026

He couldn't be more obvious if he tried. It's just awkward, you know? He clearly does not want to be there, not even a little bit.

I was raised in the “Black Church.” What saddens me about this video is not so much the politics of it—black churches have been operating as auxiliaries of the Democrat Party for nearly 70 years—but the apparent absence of any doctrinal teaching that would aid these congregants in forming a biblically-based paradigm of El-Sayed and the worldview he espouses, namely Islam, which is completely antithetical to literally everything this church should stand for. Unless the intent of this church is to ensure El-Sayed hears the biblical gospel so that he repents and turns from worshiping his false god to serve the one true God (John 17:3), it should not in the least be supporting him, let alone hosting him in this church (2 Corinthians 6:14). And yet this is the predicable reaction of many predominantly black churches during major election cycles—if it’s a Democrat, they’re on board with him or her, even if it’s to their own hurt. 🤦🏽‍♂️ — Darrell B Harrison (@D_B_Harrison) October 19, 2026

I’m cryingggg 🤣🤣🤣😭😭😭🤣🤣🤣🤣💀💀💀💀 https://t.co/NzdNtSCkuI — Tanja (@WeSee2024) October 18, 2026

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Same.

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