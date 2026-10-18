Gad Saad Takes 'Wood Cricket' Jessica Tarlov APART in HARSH Back-and-Forth Over Islamophobia and OOF

Gad Saad couldn’t resist folding Jessica Tarlov into the conversation about Islamist gunmen on motorbikes wiping out entire Christian villages in Nigeria, because of course the Fox News co-host who never met a progressive talking point she couldn’t soft-pedal was the perfect stand-in for the selective silence.

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While villagers are being murdered (and worse) in what has become a near-daily occurrence, Saad noted that Tarlov will not say a word against it for fear of looking like an Islamophobe, then sarcastically congratulated her for the consistency.

It is the same pattern that treats anti-Christian violence in Africa as an inconvenient detail rather than a story, while any lesser incident that fits the preferred narrative gets wall-to-wall coverage. Saad’s jab works because Tarlov’s brand of careful, data-driven disagreement has never extended to condemning the actual slaughter of Christians when the perpetrators are Islamist; that would require admitting the pattern is real.

The result is a media and commentary class that can find endless reasons to stay quiet about massacres in Nigeria while treating far smaller controversies as existential threats.

Intellectual Wood Cricket Jew @JessicaTarlov will not condemn such peaceful exterminations because she is not an Islamophobe. Go Jessica! #JewsForIslam — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) October 17, 2026

Intellectual Wood Cricket.

Heh.

He is dragging that disgusting @jessicaTarlov...and I love it..he's 100% correct on his assessment of her — Melissa H (@sportsmom9433) October 17, 2026

He is.

Saad is no fan of Jessica.

I despise @JessicaTarlov. She will forgo her religion, her culture, her civilization, her family, her heritage, her civilization to ensure that Democrats win even if said "Democrat" would kill her in a heartbeat. She is a Wood Cricket Jewish pig. — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) October 17, 2026

Ouch. But ... fair.

Safe to say she's not thrilled with his post.

She called it harsh.

@GadSaad Hi - this seems wildly harsh considering you’ve never so much as had a conversation with me. Guess the whole point is to rile people up so well done. — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) October 17, 2026

Wildly harsh, even.

Why should he have a conversation with her?

@JessicaTarlov Hi Jessica, I’ve never had the pleasure of meeting you in person but I can certainly form an opinion of you based on your hallucinatory takes. My goal is to not rile up others but to warn clear-thinking people about your suicidal mindset. Cheers. — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) October 17, 2026

Ouch.

Again.

But this is the biggest ouch of ALL.

By the way @JessicaTarlov, I don't believe that you've ever had a conversation with @realdonaldtrump, and yet you seem to judge him harshly, no? I also have never met Ted Bundy but I can judge his actions appropriately. The idea that you and I must meet in order for me to judge your astounding imbecility is the epitome of your lack of critical thinking abilities. I watch you on @TheFive and I'm able to evaluate your positions. There is this thing called the prefrontal cortex that allows us to engage in this wondrous feat without having to meet one another. You did it daily on @thefive. — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) October 18, 2026

He's right, you know. She's more than happy to trash plenty of people she's never bothered to have a conversation with, but of course it's ok when she does it.

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Intellectual Wood Cricket indeed.

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