DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Gad Saad Takes 'Wood Cricket' Jessica Tarlov APART in HARSH Back-and-Forth Over Islamophobia and OOF

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 18, 2026 2:45 PM
Advertisement
Gad Saad Takes 'Wood Cricket' Jessica Tarlov APART in HARSH Back-and-Forth Over Islamophobia and OOF
Meme

Gad Saad couldn’t resist folding Jessica Tarlov into the conversation about Islamist gunmen on motorbikes wiping out entire Christian villages in Nigeria, because of course the Fox News co-host who never met a progressive talking point she couldn’t soft-pedal was the perfect stand-in for the selective silence. 

Advertisement

While villagers are being murdered (and worse) in what has become a near-daily occurrence, Saad noted that Tarlov will not say a word against it for fear of looking like an Islamophobe, then sarcastically congratulated her for the consistency. 

It is the same pattern that treats anti-Christian violence in Africa as an inconvenient detail rather than a story, while any lesser incident that fits the preferred narrative gets wall-to-wall coverage. Saad’s jab works because Tarlov’s brand of careful, data-driven disagreement has never extended to condemning the actual slaughter of Christians when the perpetrators are Islamist; that would require admitting the pattern is real. 

The result is a media and commentary class that can find endless reasons to stay quiet about massacres in Nigeria while treating far smaller controversies as existential threats.

Intellectual Wood Cricket.

Heh.

He is. 

Saad is no fan of Jessica.

Recommended
BREAKING (Not Really): AOC's Ankles As She Tries to Hop Back and Forth Over the DSA Fence Grateful Calvin Sen. Bernie Moreno Lists 8 Items Media Won't Report Jacob B.
Advertisement

Ouch. But ... fair.

Safe to say she's not thrilled with his post. 

She called it harsh.

Wildly harsh, even.

Why should he have a conversation with her?

Ouch. 

Again.

But this is the biggest ouch of ALL.

He's right, you know. She's more than happy to trash plenty of people she's never bothered to have a conversation with, but of course it's ok when she does it.

Advertisement

Intellectual Wood Cricket indeed.

============================================================

Related:

Welp, This Tidbit About the Ilhan Omar Raid BLOWS the Left's Trump Targeting Claims Out of the WATER

Obama, Whose Own IRS Targeted Conservatives, Clutches Pearls Over Ilhan Omar Raid and Wow, How DUMB

Receipt-Filled Thread Shows CRAZY Palestinian Authority's Textbooks That Are Being Taught in Schools

Bro, Get Serious: Don Lemon's Claim for Why CNN Fired Him Is One for the BS BOOKS

WHOA-LOL. We Did NOT Have THIS on Our Bingo Card! Larry David Comes in HOT Going After the DSA

Elissa Slotkin Says Quiet (DISTURBING) Part Out Loud About Why They REALLY Want to Prosecute Trump

============================================================

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics SCIENCE | X | ANTISEMITISM | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DONALD TRUMP | ISLAM

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

BREAKING (Not Really): AOC's Ankles As She Tries to Hop Back and Forth Over the DSA Fence

BREAKING (Not Really): AOC's Ankles As She Tries to Hop Back and Forth Over the DSA Fence

Grateful Calvin
Sen. Bernie Moreno Lists 8 Items Media Won't Report

Sen. Bernie Moreno Lists 8 Items Media Won't Report

Jacob B.
Who's a Big BABY?! Troy Jackson IS! Guess Why Troy Jackson Says He Told Susan Collins to 'Shut Up'

Who's a Big BABY?! Troy Jackson IS! Guess Why Troy Jackson Says He Told Susan Collins to 'Shut Up'

Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy: Hilarious Political Commentary &amp; Current Events Videos