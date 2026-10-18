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Receipt-Filled Thread Shows CRAZY Palestinian Authority's Textbooks That Are Being Taught in Schools

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 18, 2026 10:40 AM
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Receipt-Filled Thread Shows CRAZY Palestinian Authority's Textbooks That Are Being Taught in Schools
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The Palestinian Authority’s official school textbooks for grades 6 through 9 don’t just shade history. They rewrite it from the ground up, turning Canaanites into Arabs, inventing tomatoes and potatoes in the 600s, giving Muslims credit for inventing zero and discovering America, erasing centuries of documented Jewish presence, and teaching kids that a terrorist who murdered 13 children on a bus killed “soldiers.” 

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Oh yeah, it gets WAY worse, especially when you realize this is being taught in some schools here in America.

We made the same face.

This thread methodically walks through the actual pages dropping alarming receipts, citing the books themselves, and the pattern is unmistakable: every error points the same direction.

Yikes.

Keep going, it's a long read but definitely worth it.

This isn’t a handful of sloppy mistakes or outdated maps. 

It's an agenda.

A curriculum that systematically erases Jewish history, invents an ancient Arab presence that never existed, rewrites every conquest and massacre to favor one side, and teaches children that violence against Jews is both justified and heroic. From the Canaanites to 1973, from the Western Wall to the Coastal Road massacre, every distortion points the same direction: Jews were never really here, and the people who killed them were resisting occupation. 

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UNRWA and the Palestinian Authority can keep calling it education. 

Anyone who reads the actual pages can see it for what it is.

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News Topics GAZA | HISTORY | ISLAM | ISRAEL | PALESTINIANS

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