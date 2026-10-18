WHOA-LOL. We Did NOT Have THIS on Our Bingo Card! Larry David Comes in HOT Going After the DSA

Of all the people we expected to start taking the gloves off against the Democratic Socialists of America, Larry David was pretty far down the list. The man who co-created Seinfeld, turned social awkwardness into high art on Curb Your Enthusiasm, and spent years doing a dead-on Bernie Sanders impression on Saturday Night Live has now published a straight-faced satirical manifesto in which he pretends to join the DSA and then offers “modest proposals” that the group supposedly adopts with enthusiasm.

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Unlocked front doors so strangers can raid your fridge, mandatory weekend hijabs for Caucasian women, renaming Jews “the Bagel People,” relocating Israel to Pitcairn Island, and shipping offending comedians off for reprogramming (or exile with the Bagels if the reprogramming fails) — it’s pure Swift-style absurdity aimed squarely at the DSA’s current brand of politics.

And frankly, we’re still processing the fact that it’s coming from him.

In our defense, it is early on a Sunday morning ... maybe we just need more coffee.

Check this out:

I honestly didn’t expect Larry David to come out firing like this: pic.twitter.com/iJxv05NCUn — ~Jachnun Supremacist~ נפתלי בן מתתיהו (@JachnunEmpire) October 18, 2026

SEE WHAT WE MEAN?!

@JachnunEmpire The Jew hate coming from the Democrat party is now impossible to ignore. — Murph (@MrMajicTone) October 18, 2026

Exactly.

@JachnunEmpire He spent decades tearing down the west and republicans. Now Larry David is horrified by what he helped to create He should stay a Democrat in nyc. He made his bed, let him sleep in it — Hermes Quad-Megistus (@Hermes4Megistus) October 18, 2026

Some are not as amused or surprised as we are — and it's hard to blame them.

And still others think this is Larry making fun of people who have issues with the DSA so ultimately, whatever he is trying to do here was not exactly successful. That being said, we were surprised to see it.

We'd prefer to think he finally figured out he has to stop feeding the monster he helped create ...

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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