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WHOA-LOL. We Did NOT Have THIS on Our Bingo Card! Larry David Comes in HOT Going After the DSA

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 18, 2026 9:40 AM
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WHOA-LOL. We Did NOT Have THIS on Our Bingo Card! Larry David Comes in HOT Going After the DSA
Meme/Twitchy

Of all the people we expected to start taking the gloves off against the Democratic Socialists of America, Larry David was pretty far down the list. The man who co-created Seinfeld, turned social awkwardness into high art on Curb Your Enthusiasm, and spent years doing a dead-on Bernie Sanders impression on Saturday Night Live has now published a straight-faced satirical manifesto in which he pretends to join the DSA and then offers “modest proposals” that the group supposedly adopts with enthusiasm. 

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Unlocked front doors so strangers can raid your fridge, mandatory weekend hijabs for Caucasian women, renaming Jews “the Bagel People,” relocating Israel to Pitcairn Island, and shipping offending comedians off for reprogramming (or exile with the Bagels if the reprogramming fails) — it’s pure Swift-style absurdity aimed squarely at the DSA’s current brand of politics

And frankly, we’re still processing the fact that it’s coming from him.

In our defense, it is early on a Sunday morning ... maybe we just need more coffee.

Check this out:

SEE WHAT WE MEAN?!

Exactly.

Some are not as amused or surprised as we are — and it's hard to blame them.

And still others think this is Larry making fun of people who have issues with the DSA so ultimately, whatever he is trying to do here was not exactly successful. That being said, we were surprised to see it.

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We'd prefer to think he finally figured out he has to stop feeding the monster he helped create ... 

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics ENTERTAINMENT | LARRY DAVID | MEDIA BIAS | VIDEO

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