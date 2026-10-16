'DISGRACEFUL': Debates Prove Troy Jackson Missed That Growing Up Fat, Drunk, and STUPID Is NOT Great

Maine Democrat Troy Jackson — the emergency progressive nominee who stepped in after Graham Platner’s campaign went up in Nazi-predator flames — spent his fourth debate with Sen. Susan Collins doing everything short of throwing a juice box.

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Oh wait, sorry. A water bottle. That's what he likes to throw.

Eye rolls. Burping while she spoke. And finally, the full toddler meltdown: “Oh, shut up.” Because nothing screams “I’m ready to be a United States senator” quite like treating a woman who’s served for decades like she’s interrupting your Xbox session.

This is Susan Collins & Troy Jackson’s 4th debate Jackson has gone from rolling his eyes at Collins, to burping while she speaks, to telling her to “shut up” Classless. Disrespectful. Unacceptable. https://t.co/ONLxG4NKTB — Bernadette Breslin (@bernbreslin_) October 15, 2026

Unqualified.

Ridiculous.

And so on ...

Susan Collins asked for 4 debates because she knew they'd expose Troy Jackson as an ineffective, ill-tempered slob. But even she couldn't have imagined he would be THAT bad. Burping, eye-rolling, yelling at her to shut up.. Think of his poor girlfriend/cousin. — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) October 16, 2026

We see what he did here.

@bernbreslin_ He’s a Vulgarian. But then again people never elected him to run in this race. The DNC mandated it when the people’s choice offended them. Never forget that fact. — Crowenation4547 (@Crowenation4547) October 16, 2026

@bernbreslin_ https://t.co/ehRDFqIO6x — Kazum Howell (@stefkule) October 16, 2026

*cough cough*

Interestingly enough, there are plenty of Democrats on this post saying they're ok with Jackson being a disgusting toad because Trump bad or whatever.

Not at all surprised.

They're such simple creatures.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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