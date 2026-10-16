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'DISGRACEFUL': Debates Prove Troy Jackson Missed That Growing Up Fat, Drunk, and STUPID Is NOT Great

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 16, 2026 2:05 PM
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'DISGRACEFUL': Debates Prove Troy Jackson Missed That Growing Up Fat, Drunk, and STUPID Is NOT Great
Meme

Maine Democrat Troy Jackson — the emergency progressive nominee who stepped in after Graham Platner’s campaign went up in Nazi-predator flames — spent his fourth debate with Sen. Susan Collins doing everything short of throwing a juice box. 

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Oh wait, sorry. A water bottle. That's what he likes to throw.

Eye rolls. Burping while she spoke. And finally, the full toddler meltdown: “Oh, shut up.” Because nothing screams “I’m ready to be a United States senator” quite like treating a woman who’s served for decades like she’s interrupting your Xbox session.

Unqualified.

Ridiculous.

And so on ... 

We see what he did here.

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*cough cough* 

Interestingly enough, there are plenty of Democrats on this post saying they're ok with Jackson being a disgusting toad because Trump bad or whatever.

Not at all surprised.

They're such simple creatures.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DNC | MAINE | SUSAN COLLINS

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