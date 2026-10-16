Somebody's NERVOUS: Ilhan Omar's DESPERATE Attempt to Look TOUGH on X Only Makes Things WORSE

Ilhan Omar took a quick break from explaining why federal agents just executed a search warrant on her D.C. home over her immigration paperwork to thank her supporters and brand Donald Trump “the pedophile protector” who “will never silence me.”

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We get that she's trying to look like she's innocent and being targeted by this ISLAMOPHOBIC ADMINISTRATION or whatever but it only served to make her look guiltier.

And nervous.

Take a gander:

Thank you to everyone who stood with me over the years. It’s been a scary journey but I have always been grounded in my work and ability to provide exemplary service to my constituents. Trump and his administration have been after me since I arrived in Congress. I have always stood up to him and that will never change. The pedophile protector will never silence me. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 16, 2026

Omar, whose family’s decades-old refugee documents are now the subject of a criminal investigation that sources say could lead to citizenship revocation, is treating a Washington Post report about an old 2019 review that cleared her as proof that everything is fine and the current probe is pure political persecution.

Never mind that the same administration she calls fascist is following leads on false statements, conspiracy, and paperwork her late father filed when she was a child — paperwork that has followed her since she arrived in Congress. The woman who once suggested Somalia’s approach to pedophiles was preferable to America’s is now clutching her pearls over Epstein-adjacent rhetoric while agents were hauling boxes out of her house three weeks before an election. Classic Squad energy: every investigation is a personal attack, every legitimate question is silencing, and the only real crime is asking her to account for any of it.

Oh, she also turned replies off on her post. EL OH EL.

She knows she's getting deported. This is a panic post. — Jack (@jackunheard) October 16, 2026

She’s definitely getting deported. — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) October 16, 2026

Why are your comments off? Getting anxious? Trump might not silence you, but you just silenced us. Don’t you work for us? Or did? 🤣 — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) October 16, 2026

“The pedophile protector will never silence me.” Meanwhile, her prophet and role model Mohammad was a pedophile. — Sana Ebrahimi Ledene (@SanaELedene) October 16, 2026

Yeah, she's a jerk.

She's scared. She knows she is cooked. — iTamara (@Real___iTamara) October 16, 2026

Says she won’t be silenced.. Turns off comments lmfao — Wade Plemons (@WadePlem) October 16, 2026

Ironic, right?

I’m sure calling the sitting president a pedo will greatly increase your chances of remaining in America 🙄 — Jade Warwick (@TheJadeWarwick) October 16, 2026

Pack your bags. — Walter Curt (@wcdispatch) October 16, 2026

Good advice.

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