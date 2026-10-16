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Somebody's NERVOUS: Ilhan Omar's DESPERATE Attempt to Look TOUGH on X Only Makes Things WORSE

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 16, 2026 11:50 AM
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Somebody's NERVOUS: Ilhan Omar's DESPERATE Attempt to Look TOUGH on X Only Makes Things WORSE
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Ilhan Omar took a quick break from explaining why federal agents just executed a search warrant on her D.C. home over her immigration paperwork to thank her supporters and brand Donald Trump “the pedophile protector” who “will never silence me.” 

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We get that she's trying to look like she's innocent and being targeted by this ISLAMOPHOBIC ADMINISTRATION or whatever but it only served to make her look guiltier.

And nervous. 

Take a gander:

Omar, whose family’s decades-old refugee documents are now the subject of a criminal investigation that sources say could lead to citizenship revocation, is treating a Washington Post report about an old 2019 review that cleared her as proof that everything is fine and the current probe is pure political persecution. 

Never mind that the same administration she calls fascist is following leads on false statements, conspiracy, and paperwork her late father filed when she was a child — paperwork that has followed her since she arrived in Congress. The woman who once suggested Somalia’s approach to pedophiles was preferable to America’s is now clutching her pearls over Epstein-adjacent rhetoric while agents were hauling boxes out of her house three weeks before an election. Classic Squad energy: every investigation is a personal attack, every legitimate question is silencing, and the only real crime is asking her to account for any of it.

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Oh, she also turned replies off on her post. EL OH EL.

Yeah, she's a jerk.

Ironic, right?

Good advice.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DONALD TRUMP | FBI | ILHAN OMAR | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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