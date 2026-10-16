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Even Geraldo Rivera Can't BELIEVE the Crap CNN Shovels Excusing Abdul El-Sayed Brotherhood Ties -VID

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 16, 2026 9:40 AM
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Even Geraldo Rivera Can't BELIEVE the Crap CNN Shovels Excusing Abdul El-Sayed Brotherhood Ties -VID
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Abby Phillip rushed to shield Michigan Democrat Abdul El-Sayed from questions about his family’s Muslim Brotherhood ties, fretting that he was being “tarred and feathered” over connections she dismissed as “unverified.” 

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Hey, she said it, we didn't.

Never mind that his own half-sister has publicly written that the family “has long been MB,” that their mother was active in the Brotherhood as a college student in Egypt in the 1970s, and that relatives were jailed for membership. 

Never mind that El-Sayed himself signed a 2012 letter identifying with “Morsi Supporters in America” and urging the Brotherhood-backed regime to “purge the media and police,” or that his father-in-law has long sat on the board of the Islamic Society of North America — an organization federal prosecutors treated as a public face of the Brotherhood and an unindicted co-conspirator in the Holy Land Foundation case. 

Campaign donations from Brotherhood-linked figures, including a former spokesman for the group’s Egyptian political party, apparently also failed the Phillip verification test. When the candidate’s own family and paper trail say one thing and a CNN host insists the opposite is “unverified,” the only thing actually unverified is whether Phillip is being willfully obtuse or just doing the usual partisan cleanup.

Watch Geraldo Rivera ... he is all of us as he listens to this. Heh.

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Steve Guest did a far better job breaking down what really happened here and what El-Sayed's ties are:

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But hey, nice try, Abby.

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News Topics ABBY PHILLIP | ABDUL EL-SAYED | CNN | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ISLAM | MICHIGAN

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