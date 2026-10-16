Even Geraldo Rivera Can't BELIEVE the Crap CNN Shovels Excusing Abdul El-Sayed Brotherhood Ties -VID

Abby Phillip rushed to shield Michigan Democrat Abdul El-Sayed from questions about his family’s Muslim Brotherhood ties, fretting that he was being “tarred and feathered” over connections she dismissed as “unverified.”

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Hey, she said it, we didn't.

Never mind that his own half-sister has publicly written that the family “has long been MB,” that their mother was active in the Brotherhood as a college student in Egypt in the 1970s, and that relatives were jailed for membership.

Never mind that El-Sayed himself signed a 2012 letter identifying with “Morsi Supporters in America” and urging the Brotherhood-backed regime to “purge the media and police,” or that his father-in-law has long sat on the board of the Islamic Society of North America — an organization federal prosecutors treated as a public face of the Brotherhood and an unindicted co-conspirator in the Holy Land Foundation case.

Campaign donations from Brotherhood-linked figures, including a former spokesman for the group’s Egyptian political party, apparently also failed the Phillip verification test. When the candidate’s own family and paper trail say one thing and a CNN host insists the opposite is “unverified,” the only thing actually unverified is whether Phillip is being willfully obtuse or just doing the usual partisan cleanup.

Watch Geraldo Rivera ... he is all of us as he listens to this. Heh.

Phillip: El-Sayed was not raised by his biological mother. His parents divorced when he was three. So the idea that he would be criticized for a connection that is not verified… https://t.co/A8pCFeYnG2 — Acyn (@Acyn) October 16, 2026

Steve Guest did a far better job breaking down what really happened here and what El-Sayed's ties are:

On CNN NewsNight host Abby Phillip defends Abdul El-Sayed and tries to cover up his ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, complaining that he was being “tarred and feathered for a Muslim Brotherhood connection.” Phillip claims El-Sayed’s ties are “unverified.” REALITY CHECK: His sister said: “My family has long been MB.” She also wrote that their mother was active in the Brotherhood as a college student in Egypt in the 1970s, and that relatives had been jailed for membership. The Washington Free Beacon has reported: • In 2012, El-Sayed signed a letter identifying himself with “Morsi Supporters in America” and calling on the Muslim Brotherhood to “purge the media and police.” • His father-in-law, Tayeb Jukaku, has long sat on the board of the Islamic Society of North America—an organization federal prosecutors identified as a public face of the Muslim Brotherhood and an unindicted co-conspirator in the Holy Land Foundation terror-financing case. • Campaign records show donations from Brotherhood-linked figures, including the former spokesman for the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood’s political party. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 16, 2026

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But hey, nice try, Abby.

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