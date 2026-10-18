Obama, Whose Own IRS Targeted the Right, Clutches Pearls Over Ilhan Omar Raid and Wow, That Was DUMB

Barack Obama just posted a lengthy defense of Ilhan Omar, solemnly lecturing the country about how the government must never selectively target people for their political beliefs.

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Ha

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

HA HA HA HA haaaaa.

Can't help but notice he omitted the part where his own administration used the full weight of the intelligence agencies and Justice Department to spy on Donald Trump’s campaign and push a fabricated Russia collusion narrative that consumed years of American politics. The same man who green-lit the Crossfire Hurricane operation and watched the FBI cook the Steele dossier into something resembling an investigation now wants everyone to clutch their pearls over questions about whether Omar was actually 18 when her father naturalized.

Apparently, investigating potential citizenship fraud against a sitting member of Congress is an unforgivable abuse of power, but unleashing the national security state on your political opponent is just how democracy works when the right people are in charge.

Obama’s sudden interest in due process is touching, really, if you ignore everything he actually did while in office.

It is a basic principle of American democracy that the government can’t selectively target individuals simply because of their political beliefs or what they say. But that’s exactly what the Trump Administration is doing to Congresswoman Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. To understand why this is so appalling, it’s important to know the facts. Congresswoman Omar came to this country with her father when she was 12 years old. Five years later, her father became a naturalized citizen. If Ilhan had been 18 at the time, she would have had to apply for citizenship separately. But because she was 17, she became a naturalized citizen automatically. Congresswoman Omar went on to graduate from college, work as a community organizer, become the first Somali-American legislator elected to public office in the U.S., and win a seat in Congress. There, she has been one of the Trump Administration’s fiercest critics, which has led the president to repeatedly single her out as someone who he believes does not belong in this country. Now the Administration is actively trying to deport Congresswoman Omar, seemingly based solely on the unsubstantiated theory that she was actually 18 when her father was naturalized, and therefore is not a citizen. Federal agents have raided her home, confiscated personal records, and seized her phone — all to try and uncover a nonexistent smoking gun from 20 years ago that will somehow make their case. Think about that. The full weight of the federal government is being brought down on a law-abiding elected official because she has dared to criticize the president. And it’s not the first time this has happened. Under President Trump, the Justice Department has repeatedly gone after those he considers his political enemies — from the Attorney General of New York, to the former head of the FBI, to members of the Federal Reserve. In those cases, the prosecutions either stalled or were dismissed for having no basis in law, and the same is likely to happen in this case. But not before Congresswoman Omar’s life has been turned upside down, her legal bills have piled up, and she’s been forced to spend time fighting unsubstantiated charges instead of serving the people of Minnesota. The fact that any president, or any administration, is willing to engage in such transparent efforts to intimidate someone should outrage all Americans, regardless of how they feel about Congresswoman Omar’s political views. Because if this becomes the new normal, there’s no reason to believe it will stop with her — or that future presidents, in either party, won’t do the same. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 18, 2026

Obama does know he's Obama, right?

@BarackObama Everything got worse after you. — catie wilber (@catiewilber) October 18, 2026

@BarackObama Bruh. — Dr. Heywood Floyd (@5StringsInTX) October 18, 2026

@BarackObama Bruh. — Dr. Heywood Floyd (@5StringsInTX) October 18, 2026

We had a similar reaction but add in a few curse words as well.

@BarackObama Didn’t you put Abdul El-Sayed’s sister on the terror watch list? — Patty Girl X’d 🇺🇸☘️ (@PerspicaciousXY) October 18, 2026

Did he?

@BarackObama Where’s your birth certificate, Barry. You’re next. https://t.co/ITgoqEHSvA — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) October 18, 2026

After what we've seen with Ilhan Omar ... we have some tinfoil on these days.

@BarackObama No one is above the law. — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) October 18, 2026

@BarackObama Obama is the Great American Traitor No one has done more damage to America 🇺🇸 then YOU — Free Speech USA (@Free_Speech_1A) October 18, 2026

Sensing a theme here.

@BarackObama You do know the investigation started under the Biden administration? Where is Omar? If this is all false why isn’t she running to every kiss ass media outlet and screaming her innocence? — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) October 18, 2026

@BarackObama They're investigating whether she lied to become a citizen, Barry. Divider in Chief is back to his old tricks. — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) October 18, 2026

Yup. He has to make everything about himself. The man has not changed one bit.

@BarackObama "It is a basic principle of American democracy that the government can’t selectively target individuals simply because of their political beliefs or what they say." 🙄🙄🙄 https://t.co/WpO1QXO8hR — Jayroo (@jayroo69) October 18, 2026

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And fin.

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