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Obama, Whose Own IRS Targeted the Right, Clutches Pearls Over Ilhan Omar Raid and Wow, That Was DUMB

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 18, 2026 11:00 AM
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Obama, Whose Own IRS Targeted the Right, Clutches Pearls Over Ilhan Omar Raid and Wow, That Was DUMB
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Barack Obama just posted a lengthy defense of Ilhan Omar, solemnly lecturing the country about how the government must never selectively target people for their political beliefs.

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Ha

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

HA HA HA HA haaaaa.

Can't help but notice he omitted the part where his own administration used the full weight of the intelligence agencies and Justice Department to spy on Donald Trump’s campaign and push a fabricated Russia collusion narrative that consumed years of American politics. The same man who green-lit the Crossfire Hurricane operation and watched the FBI cook the Steele dossier into something resembling an investigation now wants everyone to clutch their pearls over questions about whether Omar was actually 18 when her father naturalized. 

Apparently, investigating potential citizenship fraud against a sitting member of Congress is an unforgivable abuse of power, but unleashing the national security state on your political opponent is just how democracy works when the right people are in charge. 

Obama’s sudden interest in due process is touching, really, if you ignore everything he actually did while in office.

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Obama does know he's Obama, right?

We had a similar reaction but add in a few curse words as well.

Did he?

After what we've seen with Ilhan Omar ... we have some tinfoil on these days.

Sensing a theme here.

Yup. He has to make everything about himself. The man has not changed one bit.

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And fin.

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News Topics CONGRESS | DONALD TRUMP | ILHAN OMAR | MINNESOTA | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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