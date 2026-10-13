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Zohran Mamdani Notes That Ilhan Omar Swore the Same Oath to the Country That He Did

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 13, 2026 8:00 PM
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Zohran Mamdani Notes That Ilhan Omar Swore the Same Oath to the Country That He Did
Anna Connors/The New York Times via AP, Pool

There has been a lot of outrage from Democrats over the raid by Homeland Security Investigations on Rep. Ilhan Omar's Washington, D.C., home on Monday morning. Operation World War 11 allegedly stemmed from "a criminal fraud investigation into the Somali-born congresswoman's immigration paperwork," according to Fox News.

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Ugandan born New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani expressed his outrage, saying that "the path to citizenship should not be weaponized against anyone," adding that he had taken the same citizenship oath that she had. 

The post continues:

… a naturalized American who swore an oath to this country — the same one that I took. The promise of citizenship should not be contingent on someone agreeing with the federal government.

Stop trying to help!

So he assumes the raid, which was signed off on by a Democrat judge in D.C., was the result of Omar disagreeing with the federal government. Which administration, Biden or Trump? It's also possible that Omar is guilty of fraud.

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Saying that he and Omar took the same oath isn't much of a flex.

***

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DHS | ILHAN OMAR | JOE BIDEN | ZOHRAN MAMDANI

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