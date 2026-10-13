Zohran Mamdani Notes That Ilhan Omar Swore the Same Oath to the Country That He Did

There has been a lot of outrage from Democrats over the raid by Homeland Security Investigations on Rep. Ilhan Omar's Washington, D.C., home on Monday morning. Operation World War 11 allegedly stemmed from "a criminal fraud investigation into the Somali-born congresswoman's immigration paperwork," according to Fox News.

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Ugandan born New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani expressed his outrage, saying that "the path to citizenship should not be weaponized against anyone," adding that he had taken the same citizenship oath that she had.

This morning, the federal government turned the full force of the Department of Homeland Security against a sitting member of Congress for the offense of disagreeing with the White House. The path to citizenship should not be weaponized against anyone, including Rep. Ilhan Omar, a naturalized American who swore an oath to this country — the same one that I took. The promise of citizenship should not be contingent on someone agreeing with the federal government. — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) October 12, 2026

The post continues:

… a naturalized American who swore an oath to this country — the same one that I took. The promise of citizenship should not be contingent on someone agreeing with the federal government.

Stop trying to help!

@NYCMayor You’re next — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) October 13, 2026

So he assumes the raid, which was signed off on by a Democrat judge in D.C., was the result of Omar disagreeing with the federal government. Which administration, Biden or Trump? It's also possible that Omar is guilty of fraud.

@NYCMayor “The path to citizenship” apparently includes marrying your brother, lying on immigration paperwork, operating fake wineries and consulting companies, and having a father who was never a citizen. Most people call that fraud. And it’s illegal. Idiot. — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) October 13, 2026

@NYCMayor This investigation was started under the BIDEN administration in 2024, you Trojan Horse fraud. 🖕🏼 — ☘️𝕃𝕦𝕔𝕜𝕪 𝕄𝕔𝔾𝕖𝕖‎ (@LuckyMcGee) October 13, 2026

@NYCMayor This investigation started under Biden. When the evidence comes out it’ll be funny to quote you from this post! 🤣 — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) October 13, 2026

@NYCMayor She committed crimes and a federal judge authorized the seizure. It started in the Biden administration. Pound sound, terrorist. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) October 13, 2026

@NYCMayor I’d be worried too if I was you. — Congressman Randy Fine (@RepFine) October 13, 2026

@NYCMayor I think it's really cool that this upsets you. — 👣ℙ𝕖𝕕𝕣𝕠'𝕤 𝕄𝕦𝕤𝕥𝕒𝕔𝕙𝕖🇺🇲 (@OfAthenry) October 13, 2026

@NYCMayor It is contingent, though, on being truthful. The day of reckoning is coming. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) October 13, 2026

@NYCMayor Well, a DC federal judge ordered the search after finding probable cause a crime has been committed so perhaps her pathway to citizenship involved a lot of fraud. Which tracks, actually. — Bob (@BobDC2018) October 13, 2026

@NYCMayor The promise of citizenship shouldn't be for Islamic communists. 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Anna D. West 🇺🇸 (@SlimWiggy) October 13, 2026

This morning, you were still the elected Mayor of the CITY of New York. The investigation of a Member of the UNITED STATES Congress, elected from Minnesota, not New York City, has no impact on your day job. So why don't you try sticking to issues relating to the CITY of New York? — Brad Pomerance (@bradpomerance) October 13, 2026

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@NYCMayor Dude, focus on taking care of our city because New Yorkers are fed up. You’re always sticking your nose where it doesn’t belong! FYI, your opinion on this matter means shit to most of us! — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) October 13, 2026

@NYCMayor No one is above the law. A warrant was signed by Judge. Just stop your BS. You have absolutely ZERO to say about this. You’re a mayor, nothing more. — MAGA ME us (@MyHandleNo) October 13, 2026

@NYCMayor This is a federal issue that involves MN. Stay in your lane. — Jeff Vaughn (@JeffVaughn) October 13, 2026

@NYCMayor I am drowning in the tears of commie scum today and I can't think of a better way to go — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) October 13, 2026

@NYCMayor What are you talking about? Ilhan being guilty of immigration fraud should be investigated and the evidence that she did was enough to get the judges to sign off on raiding her house. If she is guilty, denaturalize her and send her to Somalia. — RadicalModerate (@gray_ifor_win87) October 13, 2026

@NYCMayor If you took an oath to this country why do you support terrorism against our country? — uncommonupside (@handlewest) October 13, 2026

@NYCMayor Does she honour the oath she swore? Do you honour the oath you swore? In each case, it does not appear so. A case for the affirmative would be highly dubious. — CHT (@PrometheusCHT) October 13, 2026

@NYCMayor Hopefully one day soon, they will turn in your direction. — Eric Henson (@echo16photo) October 13, 2026

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@NYCMayor Have you seen the warrant? How do you know what they were searching for? I think you’re going to look like a fool when the documents are released. — geek en vogue (@geekenvogue) October 13, 2026

@NYCMayor Bold statement from someone who hasn’t seen the warrant. I hear it’s pretty spicy.. — Just Evan™ (@EvanPrinciple) October 13, 2026

@NYCMayor The pathway to citizenship should be heavily scrutinized. America is not a charity. If you commit fraud to get in, you should be kicked right back out. — Richard Shore (@86Tayler) October 13, 2026

@NYCMayor Hope you didn’t lie on any of your forms, bro. — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) October 13, 2026

Saying that he and Omar took the same oath isn't much of a flex.

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Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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