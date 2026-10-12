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WAPO Reveals the Name of the Investigation Into Ilhan Omar ... Aaaaaand Now, We Are Dead

Aaron Walker
Oct 12, 2026 2:30 PM
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WAPO Reveals the Name of the Investigation Into Ilhan Omar ... Aaaaaand Now, We Are Dead
Meme

Please inform this author’s family and friends, because we are deceased. This isn’t actually typed by him. This is actually a million monkeys writing at a million laptops.

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As regular readers know, Ilhan Omar’s home was raided this morning as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged fraud. And, of course, all the people who broke out the party hats when Trump’s home was raided are now suddenly concerned about the weaponization of the justice system — including Omar herself. We don’t think these investigations are politically motivated — if anything the way the Biden administration refrained from the investigation of certain people appeared to be politically motivated — but if Trump was politically motivated, he could easily tell the Democrats this:

As we regularly joke, the Democrats’ greatest fear is that Trump will treat them exactly like they treated him.

In any case, as more details start to dribble out, we get this one that is absolutely perfect:

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World War Eleven, because she was too dumb to know the roman numerals usually used to describe World War II are I’s and not 1’s. You just know we covered it at the time, but here is the clip again:

Ah, that’s the good stuff…

Do we have to tell you that Twitter/X had a field day? You might even say they turned the mockery up to eleven…

The world does not have enough (Tom) Pettyness. Rest in peace, you beautiful soul.

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We live in amazing times.

We thought most government investigators had that surgically removed.

We lost several family members in World War 10, and, unfortunately, our ancestors fought for the bad guys in World War 9. We are ashamed.

Maybe she got it confused with the age of Aisha bint Abu Bakr.

Well, she does fit in well with the Democrat Party.

Darn straight.

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The Quality Learing Center.

Finally:

Okay, that is pretty funny, too.

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News Topics CORRUPTION | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DONALD TRUMP | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES | ILHAN OMAR | DOJ

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