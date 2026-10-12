WAPO Reveals the Name of the Investigation Into Ilhan Omar ... Aaaaaand Now, We Are Dead

Please inform this author’s family and friends, because we are deceased. This isn’t actually typed by him. This is actually a million monkeys writing at a million laptops.

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As regular readers know, Ilhan Omar’s home was raided this morning as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged fraud. And, of course, all the people who broke out the party hats when Trump’s home was raided are now suddenly concerned about the weaponization of the justice system — including Omar herself. We don’t think these investigations are politically motivated — if anything the way the Biden administration refrained from the investigation of certain people appeared to be politically motivated — but if Trump was politically motivated, he could easily tell the Democrats this:

I don’t believe Trump weaponized justice against you.



But if he did, he can say this https://t.co/SQIxxEzSnM pic.twitter.com/4qxxFLbadx — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) October 12, 2026

As we regularly joke, the Democrats’ greatest fear is that Trump will treat them exactly like they treated him.

In any case, as more details start to dribble out, we get this one that is absolutely perfect:

WaPo reports that the federal criminal fraud investigation investigation into Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) is called “World War 11”, an apparent reference to a recent comment Omar made when she said the Alien Enemies Act hadn’t been used since “World War Eleven”.… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 12, 2026

World War Eleven, because she was too dumb to know the roman numerals usually used to describe World War II are I’s and not 1’s. You just know we covered it at the time, but here is the clip again:

Ilhan Omar referred to World War II as "World War Eleven."



I can’t believe this dummy is in Congress



DEPORT this Somali already pic.twitter.com/UGtiNDiFDW — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 27, 2026

Ah, that’s the good stuff…

Do we have to tell you that Twitter/X had a field day? You might even say they turned the mockery up to eleven…

“the federal criminal fraud investigation investigation into Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) is called ‘World War 11’” pic.twitter.com/YDjzsi117t — stock 🐟⭕️⚡️💀 (@_mattstock_) October 12, 2026

this is the kind of pettiness Im here for lol pic.twitter.com/E77i7pBMsv — Hugh Janous Industries (@Hugh_JanousIND) October 12, 2026

The world does not have enough (Tom) Pettyness. Rest in peace, you beautiful soul.

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Please be true 😂 https://t.co/Qc5iHUEVhv — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) October 12, 2026

We live in amazing times.

Code named World War 11, after her own Alien Enemies Act remark. Somebody at the Bureau has a sense of humor. — ThePatriot (@ThePatriotTea) October 12, 2026

We thought most government investigators had that surgically removed.

World war XI vet pic.twitter.com/UCcWvpfx5I — Womack (@CHI2COL) October 12, 2026

We lost several family members in World War 10, and, unfortunately, our ancestors fought for the bad guys in World War 9. We are ashamed.

Maybe she got it confused with the age of Aisha bint Abu Bakr.

She’s as American as apple pie. — Rudyc1954 (@rudyc1954) October 12, 2026

Well, she does fit in well with the Democrat Party.

World War 11



That’s savage and I’m here for it! — Angry Swede (@Bmlarson527) October 12, 2026

I voted for this. — Derek Drayer (@derekdrayer) October 12, 2026

Darn straight.

She learned about World War 11 at the Learing Center. — Not PC (@NotPC18) October 12, 2026

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The Quality Learing Center.

Finally:

I would have called it Brotherly Love — Jon - Kennesaw State Superfan 🦉 (@KSUOwlHowl) October 12, 2026

Okay, that is pretty funny, too.

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