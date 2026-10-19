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Gad Saad Continues TORMENTING Jessica Tarlov for Her Islamophobic Ignorance and We're Here FOR IT

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 19, 2026 1:52 PM
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Gad Saad Continues TORMENTING Jessica Tarlov for Her Islamophobic Ignorance and We're Here FOR IT
Twitchy

As Twitchy readers know, Gad Saad expertly triggered a very self-righteous Jessica Tarlov who made some fairly ignorant comments about Islamophobia.

Tarlov has all but been lecturing Republicans about it nonstop since you know, they dare push Abdul El-Sayed about his connections to the Muslim Brotherhood.

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Saad was understandably less than impressed ... and his initial dragging has not stopped.

Take a gander:

Relentless.

We're pretty sure she's getting them since Saad is good enough to tag her in them. He's not bothering to subtweet which we absolutely respect.

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He is really good at this. Heh.

We certainly wouldn't be opposed.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics ISLAM | ISLAMIC TERRORISM | JESSICA TARLOV | JORDAN

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