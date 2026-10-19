Gad Saad Continues TORMENTING Jessica Tarlov for Her Islamophobic Ignorance and We're Here FOR IT

As Twitchy readers know, Gad Saad expertly triggered a very self-righteous Jessica Tarlov who made some fairly ignorant comments about Islamophobia.
Tarlov has all but been lecturing Republicans about it nonstop since you know, they dare push Abdul El-Sayed about his connections to the Muslim Brotherhood.
Saad was understandably less than impressed ... and his initial dragging has not stopped.
Take a gander:
Dear @DanBurmawy, the Wood Cricket Jew @jessicatarlov will not tolerate your Islamophobia. Sure you were born into a Muslim household in Jordan and Arabic is your mother tongue, but Jessica took a course in Intersectional Islamic Feminism at @Wellesley so she knows that Islam is peaceful.— Gad Saad (@GadSaad) October 18, 2026
Relentless.
@GadSaad @roypete23694563 @DanBurmawy @JessicaTarlov @Wellesley Just want to make sure you’re getting these @JessicaTarlov— Marni 🇺🇸🦅 (@MK4USA) October 19, 2026
We're pretty sure she's getting them since Saad is good enough to tag her in them. He's not bothering to subtweet which we absolutely respect.
@GadSaad @DanBurmawy @JessicaTarlov @Wellesley 🪵 🦗 … nice one!! https://t.co/RloaXmnKCk— Stephen Robinson (@Stephen54022462) October 19, 2026
@GadSaad @DanBurmawy @JessicaTarlov @Wellesley Perfectly on point. Tarlov is so full of herself and her idiotic indoctrination, that she is intolerable.— ABria Marie ✝️🇺🇸💐 (@B_awildflower) October 19, 2026
@GadSaad @DanBurmawy @JessicaTarlov @Wellesley You are very good at this, Gad! Keep up the great work.— naples beachcomber 🇺🇸 (@ilovenaples000) October 18, 2026
He is really good at this. Heh.
@GadSaad @Sharkwife3 @DanBurmawy @JessicaTarlov @Wellesley Can you do this every weekend? 😂— Kimmie (@KimmieTig) October 18, 2026
We certainly wouldn't be opposed.
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