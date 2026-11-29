Coastal Virginia spent Thanksgiving bailing out living rooms, dodging downed power lines, and eating turkey by flashlight. About 100,000 Virginians lost power, and a bunch of local cities had already declared their own emergencies while the storm was still raging. So where was our brand-new governor? Don't worry, she made it eventually, just in time for the pictures. And some of us noticed the timing.

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Norfolk declared an emergency Wednesday. Water hit 7.59 feet, the 4th highest in the city's history. Governor Spanberger got around to a statewide declaration Friday afternoon. Hampton Roads deserved better than a 2-day lag. — Jay Bee (@TheJayBee) November 28, 2026

Being the queen of photo-ops, Spanberger wasted no time AFTER the storm to pretend she gave a damn with lame pics on X.

Today, I came to Yorktown and Gloucester to see the impacts of this week’s storm on some of our coastal communities. I also visited the Gloucester Emergency Operations Center where emergency managers are actively coordinating with affected communities to assess damage. Recovery efforts are ongoing and Virginians are encouraged to: ⚠️ Avoid flooded roadways and never attempt to drive through standing water. Turn Around, Don’t Drown. ⚠️ Stay away from downed power lines and report them to the appropriate utility provider. ⚠️ Use caution when traveling, particularly in areas with debris, standing water, or damaged infrastructure. ⚠️ Check on neighbors and family members who may need assistance. ⚠️ Continue monitoring local weather forecasts and official emergency alerts. ⚠️ Follow instructions from local emergency officials. — Governor Abigail Spanberger (@GovernorVA) November 27, 2026

Unfortunately for HER, the pictures she thought would make her look like a responsible, caring governor only made things worse.

Two days after. lol I can’t decide which picture is worse, you looking disgusted shaking hands with the black man or you pretending to look at the map like you give a damn. Worst governor ever. Northam was better and he wore blackface and locked the state down. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) November 29, 2026

@GovernorVA Little bit too late there mate. Give Glenn a call and ask him for tips on how to run the state. https://t.co/EROy2YJFfN — Taco Slayer (@tacoslayer16) November 28, 2026

She's far too busy taking credit for everything he did while in office.

@GovernorVA Poser. — Alice Marchesani (@MarchesaniAlice) November 29, 2026

@GovernorVA Worst governor in Virginia history — Debhearst (@Debhearst1) November 28, 2026

@GovernorVA Are you going to explain why you delayed the state of emergency? Let’s see, what were you doing during the Katrina disaster? Probably learning Communism 101 at UVA. 🙄🤦🏽‍♀️ — Betsy Golden (@BetsyGolden16) November 28, 2026

@GovernorVA Oh Lord. You may want to start to become serious with a new PR team. At least that way, you can appear to have the image of a serious Gov. — Blackbeard ☦️ (@PhoenixYBR) November 29, 2026

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Worst.

Governor.

Ever.

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