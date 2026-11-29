A few days ago, we told you about California's crazy new car seat laws. The internet discourse has been wild. Some insist it is necessary to protect the children and others are saying the nanny state is out of control. Mary Katharine Ham distilled it all perfectly.

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This conversation is so emblematic of the Internet Discourse. CA enacts an extreme safetyism car seat regulation that affects kids up to 15. Katie Miller comments on it by making a point that is supported by both data and common sense. Because a lot of people need to signal they don’t like people like Katie Miller, they dunk condescendingly on this point without considering whether the effect might be real or studied or even worth considering. They also are deliberately obtuse in pretending she (or anyone) means all car seats should be eliminated, which should be embarrassing for them but it is not bc signaling they aren’t like the Bad Pronatalist People is more important than considering arguments. The If It Saves One Life people re-emerge from their post-Covid neuroses long enough to call us all child murderers for engaging with the idea that FOOKIN FIFTEEN might be unnecessarily old for a booster seat and mandating it might be an undue burden on families. Just utterly braindead stuff from the credentialed crowd, demonstrating once again a lack of critical thinking or rational risk analysis. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) November 28, 2026

Exactly. Leftists hate Katie Miller's husband and call him things like Hitler (he's Jewish), so of course anything she says must be condemned. When people with lots of kids say, 'hey, it's really hard to fit all of these car seats in a normal car and it can keep some families from having more babies', the Left wants to pretend conservatives hate kids. It's really ridiculous.

Anybody who follows me knows I'm far from a fan of cars and that I've built my life so that I never need to drive one. Yet these laws requiring teenagers to be in car seats that are supposed to be for toddlers are so idiotic that I can't respect anybody who defends them. — Contra Declinationem (@contradecline) November 29, 2026

Fifteen-year-olds can drive cars, for goodness sake. Forcing little teens to sit in a car seat is asinine.

Agree with Mary Katharine whole heartedly. The notion that a fifteen year old should be in a car seat, or that it's reasonable or dignified to enforce this, is so patently ridiculous I'd like to meet whatever brain dead person came up with this. — Joshua Treetorn (@JTreetorn) November 29, 2026

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Absolutely. Please imagine putting a 15-year-old into a car seat in a car with their peers. They'd probably rather walk.

Well as a dude who had five kids in five years and had to deal with safetist RNs like Annie to take my own kids home. She can also f**k right the hell off. Love to tell her that myself, but she's blocked me...probably for objecting to similar stupid credentialist bulls**t. So anyone who relays the message has my thanks. — Chad Thomas (@TheCAThomas) November 29, 2026

It's almost like laws should simply cover minimal safety requirements and the rest should be up to parents to decide on a case-by-case basis.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

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