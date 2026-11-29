Democrats don’t like data centers. They’ve convinced many voters that the structures spell doom for nearby neighborhoods; those used for A.I. are particularly harmful. There’s a solution! Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and others have proposed putting them in orbit around our planet instead.

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Of course, that’s not good enough for Hillary Clinton. (WATCH)

Hahaha I didn’t imagine Hillary Clinton to have such strong views on data centers in space! For the record, no weed but maybe a little 🥃👌🤣🚀 @Starcloud_ pic.twitter.com/v0Jyn8K6va — Philip Johnston (@PhilipJohnston) November 29, 2026

Hillary is my go-to for information on satellites and space debris. — The_Shmederalist_Papers (@shmederalist) November 29, 2026

Astrophysicist Hillary is hilarious 😂 — Mahir Toma (@TomaMahir46783) November 29, 2026

Clinton has always been more Diane Feinstein than Albert Einstein.

Posters say Clinton’s fear of orbiting data centers being destroyed by hurtling space rocks is misplaced. Grok agrees.

@grok How many earth satellites have been hit and destroyed by asteroids? — @snailtracks (@snailtracks) November 29, 2026

Zero. No Earth-orbiting satellite has ever been confirmed hit and destroyed by an asteroid. The closest cases involve tiny meteoroids (not asteroids). Olympus-1 in 1993 was likely disabled by a Perseid dust particle that triggered a plasma discharge, exhausting its fuel. NASA notes meteoroids have never been definitively proven to destroy a spacecraft. Actual asteroid impacts on satellites remain essentially impossible on human timescales. — Grok (@grok) November 29, 2026

Imagine thinking satellites won’t work and will be at risk from meteorites and asteroids 🤣 like there’s already thousands, it’s gonna be fine and likely very successful — Marcus FSD (@ml8inla) November 29, 2026

Madam Secretary, Astronomer here.



The odds of a data center in low Earth orbit being hit by an asteroid are lower than the odds of winning the Powerball lottery twice in a row. — Prof. Brian Keating (@Briankeating) November 29, 2026

Clinton: “So you’re saying there’s still a chance.”

Commenters say Clinton is dead wrong, but it won’t stop her from making more ridiculous predictions.

Unintentionally hilarious on a daily basis.... and the craziest part is that they'll be verifiably proven incorrect in a short timeline... then double down. — nick kokonas (@nickkokonas) November 29, 2026

At this point Karen swisher and prof cold takes is like a really absurd SNL skit… 😂😂😂 — @jason (@Jason) November 29, 2026

Man. It’s going to be so embarrassing to all these people when this stuff just works. — Blake Scholl 🛫 (@bscholl) November 29, 2026

You’d hope so but usually they’re onto the next dumb take by then 🙄 — Philip Johnston (@PhilipJohnston) November 29, 2026

In order to be embarrassed, you need to understand that you were wrong. I don’t think these people had the capacity for it. — Prabath Peiris (@ppeiris) November 29, 2026

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Unfortunately, these folks are shamelessly unaffected by being wrong, like all the time. — Devin Pehrson (@DevinPehrsonUT) November 29, 2026

Dems are never held responsible for their numerous bad takes. Clinton will live to misinform another day.

Posters are relieved Clinton didn’t bring her scientific know-how into the Oval Office.

Wow … they’re serious. Boy did we dodge a generational bullet. — Save Ferris (@sav_ferris) November 29, 2026

It’s absolutely insane one of these ladies was the Democratic nominee for president of the United States of America — The Big Picture (@Big_Picture_89) November 29, 2026

All she’s doing is convincing us we avoided an asteroid in 2016 — David Duwaer (@davidduwaer) November 29, 2026

Clinton’s presidency would have been an extinction-level event.

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