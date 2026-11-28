We've only recently noticed the liberal account Your Daily Cents popping up in our feed, and it's about on the level of Harry Sisson for its political insight. We've all seen photos of the locked cabinets at neighborhood drugstores, and we all agree that they're a pain. You have to hit a buzzer and wait for an employee to come and unlock the razors and deodorant for you. The problem, obviously, is shoplifting. The shoplifters have a network where they track when shipments are going to come in, steal whatever they can, and then sell it on the sidewalk outside.

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Your Daily Cents saw a photo of baby formula locked up and declared it "the clearest proof he can think of that capitalism is a death cult."

The food necessary to keep babies alive placed under lock and key is the clearest proof I can think of that capitalism is a death cult and failed economic model. https://t.co/9WBaEdgq6W — Your Daily Cents (@YourDailyCentss) November 27, 2026

@YourDailyCentss You might wanna keep your daily cents. — Kris Williams (@KrisWilliams) November 28, 2026

@YourDailyCentss You truly have a dizzying intellect https://t.co/ojfx92uBvw — Bill Flashfrybuffalo McBride (@gilescorey) November 28, 2026

@YourDailyCentss What's scary is you're associated with a university that used to be well regarded. I guess you now teach your students that high crime rates prove that capitalism is a death cult. And students pay the university for this cheap communist indoctrination. — Wanjiru Njoya (@WanjiruNjoya) November 28, 2026

@YourDailyCentss You’re free to open a store that has no security measures. — Daniel Priestley (@DanielPriestley) November 28, 2026

@YourDailyCentss People are not stealing it because their baby is going hungry. People are stealing it to resell it on Amazon and make alot of money. Food stamps cover baby formula and food. — Kent Hodges (@kent2hodges) November 28, 2026

@YourDailyCentss By "capitalism" you mean when business owners depend on people to pay for their items but when people in certain areas steal everything they have to lock up their merchandise so they're not forced to go out of business? — Grumpy Porcupine (@grmpyporcpine) November 28, 2026

@YourDailyCentss It definitely isn’t because certain people kept stealing it — yuh (@Vapeuh) November 28, 2026

@YourDailyCentss Dumbest post imaginable, and everyone who read it is dumber afterwards. — Unconcerned Scientist (@OvertonBorehole) November 28, 2026

@YourDailyCentss Yes, obviously it’s "capitalism’s fault" that organized retail rings sweep entire shelves to resell on Facebook Marketplace after blue cities decriminalized theft, even though WIC already gives low-income moms formula for free. 🤦 — Arthur Morgan (@ArthurMorganTX) November 28, 2026

@YourDailyCentss No, it's proof that progressive liberal policies are not compatible with capitalism, or western society. Progressive policies lead to a low trust society, which leads to basic necessities needing to be locked. Cpaitalism isn't the problem, progressivism is. — Cicero (@CiceroRevival) November 28, 2026

@YourDailyCentss 1. It's under lock and key because that neighborhood has proven itself to be a 3rd world shithole incapable of behaving itself under capitalism, let alone a socialist economy that would require an even higher level of trust. 2. Suck on that insane ratio, kid. — Brigadier Ketchup 🦨 (@Random_Walk_PDX) November 28, 2026

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@YourDailyCentss Under communism, they used armed military to defend government-run bread storages. — Stephen with a PH. (@tibblion2) November 28, 2026

@YourDailyCentss I think it's a sign of the death of a high trust society. Who would be causing that do you think? — Observant Learner (@Geo_Slack_Bot) November 28, 2026

@YourDailyCentss Weird, silly take. Criminals steal baby food and then re-sell it to bodegas for cash. That’s a crime problem, not a capitalism problem. — FWTXN (@Tex4Ev) November 28, 2026

@YourDailyCentss It’s proof that Democrats are criminals and promote criminality. We don’t have this problem where I live. If you go to Oakland, California, you’ll be lucky to find a Walgreens or a CVS that’s actually open. Everything is closed because a crime. — Karen Hanright (@HanrightKa57086) November 28, 2026

@YourDailyCentss Yes, it's locked up because of capitalism. You know what will happen when it's not locked up? Capitalism will make the shop owner decide that it's not worth it to run a business there, he will close up and nothing will be sold there any more. — Leadpile (@leadpile) November 28, 2026

@YourDailyCentss The fact these exist at all is a testament to capitalism's success. It's locked up because those poor innocent poor people you pretend to simp for keep stealing it, mostly to resell it. — HalfTangible (@HalfTangible) November 28, 2026

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This guy is shaming his alma mater, the University of Texas at Austin. He claims his specialty is personal finance. Is that what he studied at school?

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