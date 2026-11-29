A Seattle bar owner says men pretending to be women (aka ‘trans women’) are no longer welcome in his establishment. He says the men have been claiming to be women to take advantage of ‘Ladies Night’ discounts and promotions. He says the decision is based on his Christian faith. He’s tired of ‘women’ with Adam’s apples gaming the system.

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Here’s more from Fox News. (WATCH)

🚨 AWESOME! This Seattle bar owner just confirmed he's BANNING biological males who identify as women from "ladies' night" — and the trans mob can't stand it



"My Lord and Savior tells me that a man is a man and a woman is a woman!" — Danny Pentin



IT'S THAT SIMPLE 👏🏻



"There has… pic.twitter.com/Ntiz9pCJDY — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 28, 2026

(post continues) …to be a place in Seattle that defers to common sense and biology before ideology and politics — and WE are that place." 🔥 This comes after a "trans woman" THREW HIS DRINK at a bartender because he was refused the discount This owner is standing firm in one of the most LEFT-WING cities in America This is supposed to be common sense.

Wow, you mean there's someone in Seattle who has some sanity? Knock me over with a feather. — radulover (@radulover) November 29, 2026

We’re equally shocked.

Commenters say the owner’s sanity will soon make him a target of trans violence.

Wait... SEATTLE? I give it one day before their windows are all smashed out and mass protests are happening! — Protect The 2nd (@Its27words) November 29, 2026

Praying for the safety of the bar owner, that’s an angry, violent mob of trans people you’re upsetting. He’s so right, men just can’t pretend to be women. — JustMe (@JustMeKindaWell) November 29, 2026

The mayor and the governor are gonna go after this guy. It's BS, but those whack-jobs demons are gonna try and take this guy down. — Twisted Acres Artisan LLC (@DEE_TAA_LLC) November 29, 2026

It’s not hard to imagine those two bringing the full force of government down on the bar owner.

Commenters remember in the 1990s when a similar scenario of men dressed as women in a bar was treated as a joke in popular beer ads. (WATCH)

1993 was a simpler time.



Bud Light Based a whole series of commercials on Men Dressing as Women to get the "ladies night" discounts.



And everyone thought it was funny and ridiculous... pic.twitter.com/AA8aSk3w21 — Jason Robertson (@JRobFromMN) June 5, 2023

Wild that 'ladies' night is for ladies' now counts as a brave stance. — Abby (@NoCRTinSchools) November 29, 2026

It shows how far many parts of America have shifted to the far left, and how common sense is not only rare but can also make you a target.

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