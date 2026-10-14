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NBC’s ‘Today’ Show Spends 90 Seconds Harassing Chick-Fil-A CEO Over His Family’s Christian Beliefs

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 14, 2026 2:40 PM
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NBC’s ‘Today’ Show Spends 90 Seconds Harassing Chick-Fil-A CEO Over His Family’s Christian Beliefs
AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File

Someone should tell the Today Show, no matter how hard they try, Americans will never hate Chick-Fil-A.

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The owners of Chick-Fil-A are Christians who believe what the Bible says. News at 11.

They're doing their best to make Christians pariahs. 

At minimum, they are his arm.

But yet, they persist.

And owners of businesses are free to give their money to companies of their choosing. 

With so many businesses failing, they could spend time asking Chick-Fil-A executives to give advice on how to be successful. That would be a great segment. 

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He should be happy they're closed on Sunday. That's one less day for them to earn money.

They pick and choose who it is ok to mock.

That's putting it kindly. 

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That is one battle they did not win. 

And it infuriates the demons.

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News Topics BIBLE | CHRISTIANITY | FAKE NEWS | MEDIA BIAS | WOKE

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