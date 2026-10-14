NBC’s ‘Today’ Show Spends 90 Seconds Harassing Chick-Fil-A CEO Over His Family’s Christian Beliefs

Someone should tell the Today Show, no matter how hard they try, Americans will never hate Chick-Fil-A.

WATCH: NBC’s ‘Today’ spent over 90 seconds of its six-minute-plus profile of third-generation Chick-fil-A Andrew Cathy harassing him over his family’s Christian roots supporting traditional marriage, which led to the bans, protesters, and threats to the company in 2012 https://t.co/3xRxoAlT8x — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 14, 2026

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The owners of Chick-Fil-A are Christians who believe what the Bible says. News at 11.

All communists see themselves as competition for the whatever the established religion is of the nation they’re conquering. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) October 14, 2026

They're doing their best to make Christians pariahs.

You do not hate the media enough. They are the mouth of satan. — SaltySauce (@SaltierSauceAL) October 14, 2026

At minimum, they are his arm.

This is so ridiculous 🤣🤦🏻‍♂️😭 — Brad Polumbo (@brad_polumbo) October 14, 2026

But yet, they persist.

Uh…we just make chicken sandwiches bro. — Warlord Labrador (@WarlordofLabs) October 14, 2026

And owners of businesses are free to give their money to companies of their choosing.

@CurtisHouck Chick-fil-A will outlast NBC and the today show. They should have spent the time asking about having a successful business model and taking notes. — Nevervotingdem (@NevervotingDem) October 14, 2026

With so many businesses failing, they could spend time asking Chick-Fil-A executives to give advice on how to be successful. That would be a great segment.

@CurtisHouck Targeting Christian businesses is standard operating procedure for legacy media....and its just another reason why their credibility is zero and Americans are abandoning the "nightly news" for Internet sources that they trust.... — John Birney (@LelandWarrior) October 14, 2026

@CurtisHouck I bet it burns his buns they're closed on Sunday, too! — James Davis (@imjamesdavis) October 14, 2026

He should be happy they're closed on Sunday. That's one less day for them to earn money.

@CurtisHouck I love the response - they are focused on hospitality. It shows @ChickfilA !! — Miz Thatcher, RN (@MizThatch) October 14, 2026

@CurtisHouck The woke mob,they denounce Christianity unless an evil dem posing as a Christian,Talarico,comes out as gay Christian,Shane Gillis makes a joke about women n he’s misogynistic but when the left mocks a strong educated woman for having a bad day on her first day on the job,it’s ok — Draxx Them Sklounst (@MouthArmour) October 14, 2026

They pick and choose who it is ok to mock.

@CurtisHouck NBC is terrible… — Don Carter (@d1carter) October 14, 2026

That's putting it kindly.

@JesseKellyDC Jokes on them. They made Chic-fil-A a bigger more popular brand than ever. — Johnny Alamo (@johnny_alamo) October 14, 2026

@JesseKellyDC The boycott didn’t work if anything they became more popular so what does that say to the activists? Are they winning or losing the culture war? — The Missing LNK (@BitDefense) October 14, 2026

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That is one battle they did not win.

@JesseKellyDC I'm guessing the accountants scream about it, but closing on Sundays is pure genius. Gives the staff a nice, solid time to reboot the whole kitchen. Makes staff recruitment a LOT easier because everyone knows they can have at least one day off a week. And its Biblical. — phariseelibs (@phariseelibs) October 14, 2026

And it infuriates the demons.

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