Dem AOC Defends Allowing Men in Women’s Locker Rooms by Claiming She’s a ‘Girl’s Girl’

Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez held a student town hall in Maine with U.S. Senate candidate Troy Jackson on Thursday. Just when we thought AOC couldn’t be more illogical and incomprehensible, she decided to pontificate on men in women’s sports. Did you know that if we don’t allow men who pretend to be female into women’s locker rooms, it’s an attack on women? Huh? It makes no sense. AOC later defended her absurd position by going even further off the deep end.

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Here’s her first psychotic utterance. (WATCH)

AOC: Keeping men out of women's sports and locker rooms is "attacking" women's "ability to stand up against...abusers, rapists, and assaulters." What is wrong with her? https://t.co/FDYaTi4h0a — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 22, 2026

look at that blockhead just nodding along — George (@Gottagonuclear) October 23, 2026

Jackson fathered two children with his second cousin; it’s no surprise he’d be so agreeable with something as detestable as men in women’s locker rooms.

Posters found it crazy that AOC claimed to be standing up for women while putting the perverse desires of confused men before them.

Attacking men in womens sports is just attacking cheating males in women's sports. — LoloBean (@Patrick60284382) October 22, 2026

Read that again: keeping men out of the locker room is the 'attack' now. AOC's feminism protects everybody except actual women. Trump fixed it with one signature while Democrats are still doing gymnastics nobody asked for. — Drew Grimaldi (@Grimillionaire) October 23, 2026

President Donald Trump signed Executive Orders to protect single-sex places like women’s restrooms and locker rooms.

Here’s AOC justifying putting trans women (aka men) before women by declaring that she’s a ‘girl’s girl.’ (WATCH)

AOC: "I support trans women because I'm a girl's girl" How do they come up with this stuff https://t.co/fnoTn8iFAf — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 22, 2026

@AOC The term “girl’s girl” is about solidarity among women—adult human females—supporting other females rather than competing with them or prioritizing male validation — Shear Khandr (@ShearK1047) October 22, 2026

A “girls girl” would put her feminism > her misogyny. — Critical ἄλφα (@FlyingFayro) October 23, 2026

If she’s a girl girl, they shouldn’t be in girls sports — Boston Pete Rock (@BostonPeteRock) October 22, 2026

Being a "girl’s girl" by cheering as biological men smash women’s sports records and take women’s scholarships. The cognitive dissonance is staggering. — RYBAR_america (@rybar_america) October 22, 2026

It’s sheer lunacy.

Posters say AOC wants to be President, and she sounds a lot like the last Democrat woman who vied for that office.

"The right to choose over our bodies is the right to choose over our bodies" Profound, really. — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) October 22, 2026

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She's almost at Harris levels of word salad. — Ben Peterson (@jazzfan71) October 22, 2026

Kamala, eat your heart out. — 𝐉𝐂 𝐒𝐢𝐥𝐯𝐚 (@VascoDG2) October 22, 2026

Is there not one”reporter” who will ask the obvious question…..how does having men in women’s locker room make women unprepared to standing up to rape? Are you that ignorant? — KRyan (@KRyanHR) October 22, 2026

It’s unlikely any ‘journalist’ will push AOC to explain her latest irrational statements and beliefs before Election Day. They have too much riding on the midterms to spoil their party's chances with genuine journalism. AOC gets a pass.

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