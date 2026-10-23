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Dem AOC Defends Allowing Men in Women’s Locker Rooms by Claiming She’s a ‘Girl’s Girl’

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Oct 23, 2026 3:05 AM
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Dem AOC Defends Allowing Men in Women’s Locker Rooms by Claiming She’s a ‘Girl’s Girl’
AP Photo/George Walker IV

Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez held a student town hall in Maine with U.S. Senate candidate Troy Jackson on Thursday. Just when we thought AOC couldn’t be more illogical and incomprehensible, she decided to pontificate on men in women’s sports. Did you know that if we don’t allow men who pretend to be female into women’s locker rooms, it’s an attack on women? Huh? It makes no sense. AOC later defended her absurd position by going even further off the deep end.

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Here’s her first psychotic utterance. (WATCH)

Jackson fathered two children with his second cousin; it’s no surprise he’d be so agreeable with something as detestable as men in women’s locker rooms.

Posters found it crazy that AOC claimed to be standing up for women while putting the perverse desires of confused men before them.

President Donald Trump signed Executive Orders to protect single-sex places like women’s restrooms and locker rooms.

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Here’s AOC justifying putting trans women (aka men) before women by declaring that she’s a ‘girl’s girl.’ (WATCH)

It’s sheer lunacy.

Posters say AOC wants to be President, and she sounds a lot like the last Democrat woman who vied for that office.

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It’s unlikely any ‘journalist’ will push AOC to explain her latest irrational statements and beliefs before Election Day. They have too much riding on the midterms to spoil their party's chances with genuine journalism. AOC gets a pass.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ | 2026 ELECTIONS | DONALD TRUMP | TRANSGENDER | DEMOCRAT PARTY | MAINE

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