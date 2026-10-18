BREAKING (Not Really): AOC's Ankles As She Tries to Hop Back and Forth Over the DSA Fence



We're pretty sure that regular Twitchy readers are well aware of this, but for anyone new here, we've got some disturbing news: Communists lie.

As conservative pundit Jesse Kelly often says, lying to a communist is like breathing to everyone else. They can't survive for a moment without it. It is built into the fabric of their beings.

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You don't have to take our word for it. Listen to Zohran Mamdani himself — with a code-switched accent, of course — come right out and say it:

🚨 OMG. Stunning resurfaced footage shows Ugandan Mayor Mamdani saying the plan is to manipulate white leftists into electing 3rd worlders like him Spoken in his 3rd world accent: "You need someone to be a validator, tell them to TRUST US." 🤯🤯 "Minority communities, because we've never had representation, we are tied to identity. White communities...are more ideology...voters think of themselves first as progressive." Muslim invaders PURPOSEFULLY position themselves as "validators" to manipulate the public into handing over control TERRIFYING. He needs to be deported. — Pulse Leaks 1.0 (@Pulse_Leaks) October 16, 2026

Oh, did we mention that Islamists also lie like breathing? Their religion even requires them to lie in order to conquer other societies.

And make no mistake. The communists and Islamists, also known as the Red-Green Alliance, are fully in control of the Democrat Party in America.

It doesn't matter if they call themselves "socialists," "democratic socialists," or "the cuddly puppy party." They're communists.

One of the standard bearers of the communist movement in America is the remarkably dumb Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. She's got a strong chance to be the Democrat nominee for President in 2028. If not that year, she surely will be in a later election if the Democrats keep moving in the direction they are.

Here is AOC lying through her (rather ample) teeth about the DSA. On one hand, she declares herself a proud member of the communist organization. But whenever it becomes inconvenient, she pretends she's barely ever heard of them.

AOC is asked about the DSA's radical platform. She acts as if it's some random organization with which she's vaguely familiar: "We need to be operating with what these candidates ran on, as opposed to...what some organization somewhere in our country is saying." AOC is a member of NYC DSA. Fun little game she plays with this. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 18, 2026

"Somebody, somewhere." That's right up there with Ilhan Omar's "Some people did something."

It's all lies meant to manipulate voters, as Mamdani outlined.

AOC is as communist as she needs to be. She is morally amorphous, shifting shape as she believes the situation warrants. Like most (if not all) demoncrat politicians, there is no rudder on the ship, no needle in the moral compass, no lie too great to tell. — Bhudda Pest (@BhuddaPest502) October 18, 2026

And we thought Gavin Newsom was greasy.

He's an amateur compared to the lies AOC can spin up.

And that's one of the biggest lies of them all.

AOC's favorite political magic trick is acting like the DSA is some distant organization she's only heard about in passing. When the agenda is unpopular, suddenly it's "some group somewhere." When it's useful, they're allies again. That's not distance, it's plausible deniability. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) October 18, 2026

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Or, as Mamdani and li'l Abdul El-Sayed would label it — taqiyya.

It is like calling Hasan Piker "some streamer in California" or on 9/11 "some people did something." — CardinalFan (@BlmJapJah) October 18, 2026

Democrats have been desperately trying to run away from Piker, now that they are realizing how dangerous he is to their election chances, thinking that voters would forget how they have embraced him and campaigned with him for months if not years.

shes a member of the org but talks about it like a guy describing a restaurant he heard about once — Pode vir (@thiagoTF) October 18, 2026

It's pretty incredible how every Democrat acts like video recordings of things they have said in the past do not exist.

We imagine they must feel their hypocritical lies will be treated like a newspaper retraction, buried on Page 16 of the Style section. But thanks to Elon Musk buying X, they're confronted with their lies regularly in the world's largest public square of ideas.

“..some organization, somewhere” says actual NY chapter DSA Member, AOC. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) October 18, 2026

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez suddenly pretends the DSA is just "some organization somewhere" the second their platform becomes a public liability. The absolute gaslighting of pretending to be an outsider to a movement you literally belong to is wild. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) October 18, 2026

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We can't imagine AOC being more brazen than this, but we know she will accomplish it somehow ... and probably within the next couple of days.

Yeah, it's the ol' Obama style that's a mix of hand waving and a half-smile of detached, disarming confidence.



"Oh, that? Yeah, it's just a coupla ideas me and the guys were kickin' around for fun last Saturday. No big deal." — Audens (@Audens6) October 18, 2026

Barack Obama was probably the most talented politician the Democrats have had in a generation when it comes to lying to Americans through smiling teeth.

But AOC, regardless of her actual intelligence, knows how to do this, too. That makes her very dangerous.

She is actually starting her run for president, an office for which she believes herself qualified. This belief is comical to the point of being tragic. — Dr Doh! (@pete_mcvei70) October 18, 2026

This is why the Left wants to abolish the Electoral College. If someone like AOC can rack up enough votes (legal or otherwise) from useful idiots in New York, California, and other leftist, urban centers, it won't matter that the rest of the country, which is mostly red, can see right through her obvious lies.

This is how they want to establish permanent power.

And if it ever comes to pass, like Mamdani, AOC will laugh in the faces of the people who voted for her, mocking them for believing her lies.





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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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