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BREAKING (Not Really): AOC's Ankles As She Tries to Hop Back and Forth Over the DSA Fence

Grateful Calvin Follow @shoveitjack
Oct 18, 2026 2:00 PM
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BREAKING (Not Really): AOC's Ankles As She Tries to Hop Back and Forth Over the DSA Fence
Twitchy


We're pretty sure that regular Twitchy readers are well aware of this, but for anyone new here, we've got some disturbing news: Communists lie. 

As conservative pundit Jesse Kelly often says, lying to a communist is like breathing to everyone else. They can't survive for a moment without it. It is built into the fabric of their beings. 

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You don't have to take our word for it. Listen to Zohran Mamdani himself — with a code-switched accent, of course — come right out and say it: 

Oh, did we mention that Islamists also lie like breathing? Their religion even requires them to lie in order to conquer other societies. 

And make no mistake. The communists and Islamists, also known as the Red-Green Alliance, are fully in control of the Democrat Party in America. 

It doesn't matter if they call themselves "socialists," "democratic socialists," or "the cuddly puppy party." They're communists

One of the standard bearers of the communist movement in America is the remarkably dumb Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. She's got a strong chance to be the Democrat nominee for President in 2028. If not that year, she surely will be in a later election if the Democrats keep moving in the direction they are. 

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Here is AOC lying through her (rather ample) teeth about the DSA. On one hand, she declares herself a proud member of the communist organization. But whenever it becomes inconvenient, she pretends she's barely ever heard of them. 

"Somebody, somewhere." That's right up there with Ilhan Omar's "Some people did something." 

It's all lies meant to manipulate voters, as Mamdani outlined. 

And we thought Gavin Newsom was greasy. 

He's an amateur compared to the lies AOC can spin up. 

And that's one of the biggest lies of them all. 

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Or, as Mamdani and li'l Abdul El-Sayed would label it — taqiyya. 

Democrats have been desperately trying to run away from Piker, now that they are realizing how dangerous he is to their election chances, thinking that voters would forget how they have embraced him and campaigned with him for months if not years. 

It's pretty incredible how every Democrat acts like video recordings of things they have said in the past do not exist. 

We imagine they must feel their hypocritical lies will be treated like a newspaper retraction, buried on Page 16 of the Style section. But thanks to Elon Musk buying X, they're confronted with their lies regularly in the world's largest public square of ideas. 

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We can't imagine AOC being more brazen than this, but we know she will accomplish it somehow ... and probably within the next couple of days. 

Barack Obama was probably the most talented politician the Democrats have had in a generation when it comes to lying to Americans through smiling teeth. 

But AOC, regardless of her actual intelligence, knows how to do this, too. That makes her very dangerous. 

This is why the Left wants to abolish the Electoral College. If someone like AOC can rack up enough votes (legal or otherwise) from useful idiots in New York, California, and other leftist, urban centers, it won't matter that the rest of the country, which is mostly red, can see right through her obvious lies. 

This is how they want to establish permanent power. 

And if it ever comes to pass, like Mamdani, AOC will laugh in the faces of the people who voted for her, mocking them for believing her lies.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics ABDUL EL-SAYED | ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ | COMMUNISM | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ZOHRAN MAMDANI | SOCIALISM

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