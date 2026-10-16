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Hollywood Heresy: THR Laments the Decline in 'Gender-Balanced Hiring' on Television

Grateful Calvin Follow @shoveitjack
Oct 16, 2026 4:00 PM
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Hollywood Heresy: THR Laments the Decline in 'Gender-Balanced Hiring' on Television


If anyone doubts that the Left doesn't simply want to bring "crazy Woke 1" back, but actually step it up to make Woke 2 a nightmare reality, an easy place to look is Hollywood. Anything less than a full-throated embrace of the worst kinds of wokeness and DEI is an absolute catastrophe for them. 

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Yesterday, The Hollywood Reporter released a report decrying the decline in "gender-balanced" hiring. This would be laughable enough on its own, but it gets even worse when we realize that they're not just talking about starring roles (or behind-the-scenes positions) for men vs. women. Nope. "Gender" is just a social construct, you see. So it is a crisis that "nonbinary" and "trans" people also aren't flooding our TV screens 24/7. 

The post continues:

... in the season’s top series, which represented the lowest number in seven years (and in the previous television season, the number was 44).⁠ 

⁠• The depiction of women of color and nonbinary and trans people of color in co-lead roles also decreased: In the 2024-2025 television season 55 percent of the most popular series contained at least one of woman of color, nonbinary or trans person of color in crucial supporting roles, whereas this latest season only 47 percent of series did.⁠

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There's even a link to the full "report" here, but that's just for people who want to torture their own eyeballs. 

We'll share a brief excerpt that exemplifies how DEI and wokeness are, at heart, oppressive systems that seek to punish anyone who doesn't comply. 

“It confirms what I think a lot of people are witnessing, experiencing, which is that we are backsliding on gender balance,” said WIF CEO Kirsten Schaffer in an interview.

The organization, which was founded by the Sundance Institute and WIF in 2017, awards its “ReFrame Stamp” to TV productions that hire sufficient numbers of women or nonbinary or trans people in significant roles such as showrunner, lead actor, co-lead actor, director and various heads of department. The organization uses a point system to determine eligibility.

Added Schaffer of ReFrame’s system, “We think we’ve made it relatively easy to get and so the fact that the numbers are moving backward rather than forwards is really an issue. We’re looking for forward progress.”

Well, looky there! An entire social credit points system that, if WIF has its way, will dictate what shows get made or renewed and which ones get canceled for not featuring men pretending to be women, or vice versa. 

See how easy it is to get the approval stamp? Just cast Ellen Page as the new Knight Rider, and you get all the finger snaps!

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LOL. Oops. 

But they don't care what audiences want, or don't want. Audiences will watch what they tell them to watch. 

...  underrepresented in the first place. All they do is just counting women in top roles, which could easily be done by AI at this point.

Hollywood is very close to finding out that AI can do a LOT of what they currently do. 

But this is the insidious part of the "study." It's one thing (although still wrong) to compare men vs. women, which split up the entire population pretty evenly. But this report lumps women together with "nonbinary" and "trans" actors, writers, and directors, both of which words are utterly meaningless. 

And it adds in nonbinary and trans "people of color." Because, of course, it does. 

That's how we get shows like Lanterns and The Acolyte, both of which are pretty universally hated. 

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It will always be their only priority, even as viewers reject the forced "inclusion." 

No one hates actual women like leftist feminists. 

Just ask Sydney Sweeney or Sophie Cunningham. 

Nothing should be regulated by HR ladies. 

Ahem ... Tucker Carlson notwithstanding

On-screen roles obviously demand men or women, depending on the story. But behind the camera? There is no reason to hire anyone for any reason other than merit. 

The main writer of Lanterns had exactly zero credits to her name to justify being handed such a high-profile series. But she is a woke, black woman, so she got the job. 

And the results were entirely predictable. 

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Speaking of which ...

Kathleen Kennedy destroyed an entire billion-dollar franchise during her time heading Lucasfilm. 

All to get a good score from ReFrame. 

Bingo. 

Holly Briden offered one final thought that THR and the people who create the ReFrame scoring system will never consider: 

No! There couldn't be! 

The full report linked above includes a list of more than 40 television shows that received ReFrame's stamp of approval. 

With a few notable and quality exceptions, it's a great list to peruse if you're looking for exactly what NOT to watch. 

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Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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News Topics DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION | HOLLYWOOD | TRANSGENDER | WOKE

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