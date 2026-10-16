Hollywood Heresy: THR Laments the Decline in 'Gender-Balanced Hiring' on Television



If anyone doubts that the Left doesn't simply want to bring "crazy Woke 1" back, but actually step it up to make Woke 2 a nightmare reality, an easy place to look is Hollywood. Anything less than a full-throated embrace of the worst kinds of wokeness and DEI is an absolute catastrophe for them.

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Yesterday, The Hollywood Reporter released a report decrying the decline in "gender-balanced" hiring. This would be laughable enough on its own, but it gets even worse when we realize that they're not just talking about starring roles (or behind-the-scenes positions) for men vs. women. Nope. "Gender" is just a social construct, you see. So it is a crisis that "nonbinary" and "trans" people also aren't flooding our TV screens 24/7.

Gender-balanced hiring on television’s most popular series dipped during the 2025-2026 season. • The report found a clear decrease in the representation of women, nonbinary and trans people in major roles. ⁠ ⁠ • Only 39 women or nonbinary or trans people played lead roles in the season’s top series, which represented the lowest number in seven years (and in the previous television season, the number was 44).⁠ ⁠ • The depiction of women of color and nonbinary and trans people of color in co-lead roles also decreased: In the 2024-2025 television season 55 percent of the most popular series contained at least one of woman of color, nonbinary or trans person of color in crucial supporting roles, whereas this latest season only 47 percent of series did.⁠ Read the full report: https://t.co/AOS3x2yiNq — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 15, 2026

The post continues:

... in the season’s top series, which represented the lowest number in seven years (and in the previous television season, the number was 44).⁠



⁠• The depiction of women of color and nonbinary and trans people of color in co-lead roles also decreased: In the 2024-2025 television season 55 percent of the most popular series contained at least one of woman of color, nonbinary or trans person of color in crucial supporting roles, whereas this latest season only 47 percent of series did.⁠

There's even a link to the full "report" here, but that's just for people who want to torture their own eyeballs.

We'll share a brief excerpt that exemplifies how DEI and wokeness are, at heart, oppressive systems that seek to punish anyone who doesn't comply.

“It confirms what I think a lot of people are witnessing, experiencing, which is that we are backsliding on gender balance,” said WIF CEO Kirsten Schaffer in an interview. The organization, which was founded by the Sundance Institute and WIF in 2017, awards its “ReFrame Stamp” to TV productions that hire sufficient numbers of women or nonbinary or trans people in significant roles such as showrunner, lead actor, co-lead actor, director and various heads of department. The organization uses a point system to determine eligibility. Added Schaffer of ReFrame’s system, “We think we’ve made it relatively easy to get and so the fact that the numbers are moving backward rather than forwards is really an issue. We’re looking for forward progress.”

Well, looky there! An entire social credit points system that, if WIF has its way, will dictate what shows get made or renewed and which ones get canceled for not featuring men pretending to be women, or vice versa.

See how easy it is to get the approval stamp? Just cast Ellen Page as the new Knight Rider, and you get all the finger snaps!

Wait. You’re telling me viewership *increased* when the number of intersectional representations *decreased*?



Do you have a transwoman of color detective you can hire to get to the bottom of this mystery? — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) October 15, 2026

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LOL. Oops.

But they don't care what audiences want, or don't want. Audiences will watch what they tell them to watch.

These studies are ridiculous. They all even share the same terminology (backsliding). They cite small one year moves, which are merely statistical noise, as dramatic newsworthy stories. Meanwhile none of them actually do any of the hard work of analyzing why women might be underrepresented in the first place. All they do is just counting women in top roles, which could easily be done by AI at this point. — Hollywood Gadfly (@Filmgadfly) October 15, 2026

... underrepresented in the first place. All they do is just counting women in top roles, which could easily be done by AI at this point.

Hollywood is very close to finding out that AI can do a LOT of what they currently do.

But this is the insidious part of the "study." It's one thing (although still wrong) to compare men vs. women, which split up the entire population pretty evenly. But this report lumps women together with "nonbinary" and "trans" actors, writers, and directors, both of which words are utterly meaningless.

And it adds in nonbinary and trans "people of color." Because, of course, it does.

Gender nonsense and tick boxes — Anothermillennialreviewer (@AnothermillennR) October 16, 2026

That's how we get shows like Lanterns and The Acolyte, both of which are pretty universally hated.

Women are 50% of the population. Nonbinary and trans are not. THey should not be lumped into the same group. That is where activism went wrong. Also - the brand and the industry is dying. This can't be the priority anymore. https://t.co/w1TU7yMGMV — Sasha Stone at Awards Daily (@AwardsDaily) October 15, 2026

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It will always be their only priority, even as viewers reject the forced "inclusion."

Why are you lumping women, a group of people identifiable by biology, in with “nonbinary and trans” people, which are ideological groups? The erasure of women by the Left is an absolute dystopian horror. — Stavros (@StavrosForever) October 15, 2026

No one hates actual women like leftist feminists.

Just ask Sydney Sweeney or Sophie Cunningham.

Why are we doing this - art shouldn't be regulated by HR ladies. — Gigi Levangie (@GigiLevangie) October 15, 2026

Nothing should be regulated by HR ladies.

wtf is "nonbinary"? you do know its not real? its not a real category of human. if a man thinks he is the reincarnation of Nelson's horse we don't categorise him as nonhuman... — WASP 13b (@WASP_13b) October 15, 2026

Ahem ... Tucker Carlson notwithstanding.

People should be hired for their skills. Not their gender, skin color or sexual preference/"identity". It's not fn rocket science. The best person for the job is the one who should be hired. Every time. — a99kitten🐺 (@a99kitten) October 15, 2026

On-screen roles obviously demand men or women, depending on the story. But behind the camera? There is no reason to hire anyone for any reason other than merit.

The main writer of Lanterns had exactly zero credits to her name to justify being handed such a high-profile series. But she is a woke, black woman, so she got the job.

And the results were entirely predictable.

"Backsliding"?



I call this progress. How about we return "representation" of all kinds, back down to statistical population averages, rather than making everything put in front of our eyes, fake and gay. — Pickled Plato (@PickledPlato) October 15, 2026

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Speaking of which ...

Kathleen Kennedy destroyed an entire billion-dollar franchise during her time heading Lucasfilm.

All to get a good score from ReFrame.

"Gender balanced hiring"



In other words, don't hire straight men.



You think we don't realize your version of balance excludes a majority of applicants. — Duck, the Ubergruppensfuhrer of X (@gtlpguanthwei) October 15, 2026

“Look, it doesn’t matter if you’re qualified or talented, we just need to fill that quota. The report numbers must always be going up!” — Steve Zwiki (@SteveZwiki) October 15, 2026

Bingo.

Holly Briden offered one final thought that THR and the people who create the ReFrame scoring system will never consider:

“Only 39 women or nonbinary or trans people played lead roles in the season’s top series.” I wonder if there’s a correlation. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) October 15, 2026

No! There couldn't be!

The full report linked above includes a list of more than 40 television shows that received ReFrame's stamp of approval.

With a few notable and quality exceptions, it's a great list to peruse if you're looking for exactly what NOT to watch.





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Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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