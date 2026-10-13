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Murder-Y but Mostly Peaceful: MN Star Tribune Defends Light Rail After yet Another Shooting

Grateful Calvin Follow @shoveitjack
Oct 13, 2026 3:00 PM
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Murder-Y but Mostly Peaceful: MN Star Tribune Defends Light Rail After yet Another Shooting
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Public transit in blue-run cities has become a twisted version of The Most Dangerous Game. From the Daniel Penny-Jordan Neely case in New York to the ghastly murder of Iryna Zarutska by Decarlos Brown in Charlotte, passengers gamble with their lives when they step onto a train (or sometimes even just onto the platform).

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And while only Penny's courage saved those New York subway passengers (for which the Left tried to imprison him), far too often, the violence goes unsolved and unpunished. 

But don't tell that to The Minnesota Star Tribune. Just one week after yet another passenger was fatally shot on the Minneapolis-St. Paul Green Line, columnist Robin Washington is grateful that Minnesota's light rail is "safer," despite some people having to "pay the ultimate price" to ride the train. 

Umm, if someone was just shot to death on the train, it is, by definition, not safe. And if that's "safer," we shudder to think of what it was like before. 

I want to feel safe on the light rail. I do feel safer than I did a year ago.

But with two killers on the loose, both of whom shot passengers on the Green Line and neither seeming to merit the public urgency of other high-profile homicides, it’s getting harder to feel that way.

I say two killers because in addition to whoever shot Joseph Denny Nezperce aboard an eastbound train approaching Westgate Station in St. Paul last Saturday night, the killer of Sharif Darryl Walker-El Jr. on a westbound Green Line train two years ago remains at large, or at least the case remains unsolved. They are the only two shooting deaths aboard Twin Cities light-rail trains in the system’s history.

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Those may be the only two "shooting deaths," but they are far from the only killings and violent assaults. 

In 2020, an asian-American woman was assaulted by "two young men," and we all know what those media code words stand for. In 2023, a woman was strangled to death on one of the platforms. Last year, a woman was beaten nearly to death with a table leg by a 20-year-old man. And just yesterday, a woman in a wheelchair was assaulted and pushed onto the tracks by another "young man" who has yet to be caught. 

But sure. It's "safer" now. 

Just a minor inconvenience, you know. 

If you don't mind gambling with your life, it's a great way to get around the Twin Cities

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Believe it or not, it gets even worse. 

In her column, Washington makes note of the assassination of healthcare CEO Brian Thompson by Luigi Mangione

In her twisted view of the world, Mangione was caught — and these two Minnesota Metro shooters have not been — because of "white privilege" ... or something. 

The ultimate example was the December 2024 murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York, in which video stills of a man nearly totally obscured by a face mask flooded the entire country. Additional images led to the identification and arrest of Luigi Mangione at a Pennsylvania McDonald’s. No life is cheap, but some, especially those in C-suites, get far more preferred treatment than others.

If Washington wants to finger someone for the Minnesota killers being at large, instead of blaming the white man who was murdered, she might start with the deliberately soft-on-crime party she votes for.

People like the woman who wants to be governor, Amy Klobuchar. 

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Washington would never dream of holding Klobuchar accountable. Or Attorney General Keith Ellison. Or anyone else in Minnesota's utterly corrupt Democrat leadership.

It wouldn't even occur to her. 

They think they can still get away with this level of gaslighting. 

God forbid they run with an accurate headline. 

Whatever the Star Tribune's Ministry of Truth is trying to sell, no one is buying. 

The entire column is insane. 

Along with the rest of the legacy media, they exist with exactly zero self-awareness. 

Not to mention, zero concern for anyone who still reads their fish wrapper (hopefully not while riding the train). 

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The media will never stop trying to get away with this. 

Which is why, as always, we can never hate them enough. 

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about ... well, everything.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics AMY KLOBUCHAR | CRIME | GUN VIOLENCE | MEDIA BIAS | MINNESOTA | LIBERAL MEDIA

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