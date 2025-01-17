An American Hero Returns: Daniel Penny Spotted Calmly Riding the New York City Subway

A Red Wave...in California?
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:30 AM on January 17, 2025
AP Photo/Jennifer Peltz

When Daniel Penny, the hero of the New York Subway who defended terrified passengers from the deranged Jordan Neely, was acquitted on all charges back in December, many on the right celebrated the verdict as 'justice being done.'

Of course, that's not exactly true. We're happy for the verdict and maybe -- MAYBE -- if Penny goes through with his lawsuit against corrupt New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg and wins (as he should), we can then talk about justice being served.

But Penny's life was destroyed for a year and a half due to his malicious prosecution by the corrupt Bragg. We can't imagine the nightmare he lived through during the course of a trial that never should have been brought. 

One thing to remember about Penny though is that he is a Marine. And Marines do NOT back down from anything. 

This week, Penny showed everyone how resilient he is when he was spotted riding the subway again, just sitting calmly and reading a book as if the last 18 months hadn't even happened. 

We don't know what is going on inside his head, but externally, just like a Marine, Penny was showing no fear or trepidation about going back on the train that changed his life. 

Twitter gave him a standing ovation. Deservedly. 

Despite what he has been through, we have zero doubt that if another violent nut like Neely came onto that car and started threatening innocent passengers, Penny would likely not hesitate for a second before standing up to defend them. 

Again. 

Even Donald Trump Jr. knew it. 

Many echoed this sentiment. But mostly, people were just grateful for Penny's presence. 

Unequivocally and without a doubt. 

If anyone asked Penny, we're confident that he would say that God already has (and continues to).

It WAS what he was doing. We're not sure about the book, but back in 2023, Penny was just minding his own business until a clear and present threat demanded his attention.

If New Yorkers knew what was good for them, Penny would never have to pay for a beer again for the rest of his life. 

We know the left will never forgive him or acknowledge his justified actions, but they can scream all they want. Penny is a free man and will stay that way. 

Penny's fellow Marines and other veterans, on the other hand, congratulated him. 

Damn straight. 

We can practically see our reflection in them. 

Semper Fi! 

Great, big ones. 

Penny isn't a superhero. He's a hero. And we know that not all of them wear capes. 

Some just shine their boots and grab a book.

Don't feel too bad about that. He's a better man than most would have been if they were put into the same situation. 

But Penny gives all men something to which we can aspire to be.

Emphasis on the 'keep him safe' part of that prayer. 

The picture was so well-appreciated that Fox's Greg Gutfeld named it his 'Picture of the Week' last night. 

'The return of manning up.' 

If that doesn't epitomize Penny and this photo, we don't know what does. 

We understand why some of the panelists above joked about how they would never ride the subway again if they were Penny. 

But they -- like most of us -- are not Marines. Kat Timpf expressed that different military warfighter mindset toward the end of the clip. 

As she said, if he had the bravery to do what he did in 2023, it's not really shocking that he would have the bravery to get back on the subway. 

Daniel Penny is made of different stuff. For that, we should ALL be grateful.

Tags: NEW YORK CITY SUBWAY ACQUITTAL DANIEL PENNY

