LOL! She TOTALLY Voted Trump: WATCH How Jill Biden Treats Kamala Harris at...
Argle Bargle REEE! Here Are Some of the WORST Freak-Outs (X AND Bluesky)...
'Such a Disgrace': Here's How the AP Framed the Acquittal of Daniel Penny
Jonathan Turley Points Out Hunter Biden's Artwork Soon COLLAPSING Now That Joe Is...
Surprising Nobody, Associated Press Set to Give 2024 a Very Predictable Distinction
Been There, Done That: CNN Anchor Shocked President-Elect Donald Trump Looks ‘Presidential...
Someone's SCARED: Liz Cheney Responds to Trump Saying J6 Committee Members Should be...
Cue the ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Just for FUN, Check Out this LEGENDARY Thread...
Libs of TikTok NUKES NBC from Orbit With Mother of ALL Fact-Checks for...
Bill Melugin Spots Something Missing From Biden DHS's Press Release on Fentanyl Traffickin...
Mike Lee Breaks Out the Puppets and Crayons to EDUCATE Media/Lefties on the...
VIP
PolitiFact Explains Why All the $$$ Biden's Sending Overseas Isn't Taking Away From...
HA! Never Trump Bulwarkian Tools TROUNCED for Pushing to Deport Illegals Because Hispanics...
Monday Morning Meme Madness

BREAKING: Daniel Penny Acquitted in New York Subway Trial

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  11:41 AM on December 09, 2024
AP Photo/Kena Betancur

Justice has prevailed in NYC:

Advertisement

Last week, the manslaughter charge against Penny was dropped when the jury was unable to render a verdict. That left them to deliberate the second count Penny was charged with: criminally negligent homicide.

And he's been acquitted.

This is fantastic news.

The days of two-tiered justice are hopefully coming to an end.

The BLM protesters in the courtroom were not happy:

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Neely's father is suing Penny for wrongful death.

So are we.

Boom indeed.

Things might get ugly:

But this was the correct verdict.

The good guys won today. All of New York won today.

Tags: NEW YORK CITY SUBWAY ALVIN BRAGG JORDAN NEELY DANIEL PENNY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Argle Bargle REEE! Here Are Some of the WORST Freak-Outs (X AND Bluesky) Over Daniel Penny's Acquittal
Sam J.
Someone's SCARED: Liz Cheney Responds to Trump Saying J6 Committee Members Should be in Jail and HOO BOY
Sam J.
'Such a Disgrace': Here's How the AP Framed the Acquittal of Daniel Penny
Doug P.
Jonathan Turley Points Out Hunter Biden's Artwork Soon COLLAPSING Now That Joe Is Out In BRUTAL Thread
Sam J.
Cue the ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Just for FUN, Check Out this LEGENDARY Thread of Trump’s Most Savage Moments
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement