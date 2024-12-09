BREAKING: Daniel Penny Acquitted in New York Subway Trial

Justice has prevailed in NYC:

🚨 #BREAKING: DANIEL PENNY ACQUITTED IN NEW YORK CITY TRIAL - NOT GUILTY pic.twitter.com/Je6VsdWdSs — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 9, 2024

Last week, the manslaughter charge against Penny was dropped when the jury was unable to render a verdict. That left them to deliberate the second count Penny was charged with: criminally negligent homicide.

And he's been acquitted.

Black Lives Matter has lost.



The mob has lost.



The American hero Daniel Penny wins.



New York City's jury has made a unanimous decision.



Justice lives to see another day. https://t.co/nrxw5MZumW — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 9, 2024

This is fantastic news.

The tide is indeed turning, even in NYC!! Alvin Bragg...your days are numbered. — 🇺🇸💣💥 MAGA Truth Bomber 🇺🇸💣💥 (@truthbombprints) December 9, 2024

The days of two-tiered justice are hopefully coming to an end.

VERDICT DANIEL PENNY



Criminally Negligent Hom

NOT GUILTY https://t.co/UwIjzo7mzA — Joseph Brucker (@jbrucj) December 9, 2024

The BLM protesters in the courtroom were not happy:

Neely's Father removed from Courtroom for speaking — Joseph Brucker (@jbrucj) December 9, 2024

Neely's father is suing Penny for wrongful death.

Glad to see the Jury did the right thing. — Brandon Jones (@B_Jones2009) December 9, 2024

So are we.

Boom indeed.

Things might get ugly:

"Mr. Penny, you have no further business before this court, you are discharged," judge says. He leaves from the side, unusually, so he doesn't have to run the gauntlet of this now very hostile (verbally) audience of crying, yelling people. — Nicole (@nicolegelinas) December 9, 2024

But this was the correct verdict.

Daniel Penny found not guilty pic.twitter.com/HrT16ER0nA — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) December 9, 2024

The good guys won today. All of New York won today.