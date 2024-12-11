Congressman Says Drones Over Trump Estate Came From Iranian ‘Mothership’
Daniel Penny Considers Suing Alvin Bragg for Malicious Prosecution

Brett T.  |  6:50 PM on December 11, 2024
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Here's what we've been waiting for. Now that Daniel Penny has been acquitted of criminally negligent homicide in the death of "subway rider" Jordan Neely, plenty have suggested that Penny file a lawsuit against his prosecutors — and it looks like that might happen.

Fox News reports:

Days after his acquittal in the chokehold death of Jordan Neely, lawyers for Marine veteran Daniel Penny are floating the possibility of a malicious prosecution lawsuit against Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who secured an indictment against their client days after police let him go, then failed to convince a jury he committed a crime.

"It was clear that there was a fear that if an arrest wasn't made – and made very quickly – that there might be rioting in the streets, and that that may ultimately look very bad for District Attorney Alvin Bragg," [attorney Steven Raiser] said. "And if that in fact happened, that could affect his re-election."

In addition to Bragg, he said the lawsuit could also potentially name Dr. Jason Graham, New York City's chief medical examiner, who signed off on Neely's cause of death as a homicide by strangulation before toxicology results had come back.

Alvin Bragg? Corrupt? No way!

Julie Kelly Torches Christopher Wray's True FBI Legacy, Bids Adieu to Who Else Will Be Leaving VERY Soon
Doug P.
Doug P.
A lot of people have said Penny's prosecution was racially motivated, and they point to the case of Jordan Williams as evidence:

NBC New York reports:

The Queens man who argued he stabbed a subway rider to death in self-defense will avoid prosecution, city officials announced Wednesday.

A grand jury declined to indict Jordan Williams on manslaughter and weapons charged stemming from the June 13 killing on a Brooklyn J train. The 20-year-old had been arrested for the stabbing death of 36-year-old Devictor Quedraogo.

Law enforcement sources told NBC New York that Quedraogo had been harassing multiple passengers while acting belligerent and erratic toward others on board. He may have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol, sources said, but a toxicology report will determine if that was the case.

Do it.

***

Julie Kelly Torches Christopher Wray's True FBI Legacy, Bids Adieu to Who Else Will Be Leaving VERY Soon
Doug P.
Doug P.
Black Teachers Sue School District After Being Scared by Students in MAGA Hats
Brett T.
Salon Want Us to Know They're Very Disappointed With McDonald's Customers Who Turned in CEO Killer
Amy Curtis
The Plot Thickens: Tom Cotton Calls for Investigation of West Point Lying to Help Media Smear Hegseth
Amy Curtis
Congressman Says Drones Over Trump Estate Came From Iranian ‘Mothership’
Brett T.
Time MAGAzine: President-Elect Donald Trump Named ‘Person of the Year’ - Was There Any Doubt?
Warren Squire

