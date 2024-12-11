Daniel Penny Considers Suing Alvin Bragg for Malicious Prosecution

Here's what we've been waiting for. Now that Daniel Penny has been acquitted of criminally negligent homicide in the death of "subway rider" Jordan Neely, plenty have suggested that Penny file a lawsuit against his prosecutors — and it looks like that might happen.

BREAKING: Daniel Penny considers bringing a malicious prosecution lawsuit against DA Alvin Bragg, per Fox. pic.twitter.com/wpSqI8jK2c — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) December 11, 2024

Fox News reports:

Days after his acquittal in the chokehold death of Jordan Neely, lawyers for Marine veteran Daniel Penny are floating the possibility of a malicious prosecution lawsuit against Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who secured an indictment against their client days after police let him go, then failed to convince a jury he committed a crime. … "It was clear that there was a fear that if an arrest wasn't made – and made very quickly – that there might be rioting in the streets, and that that may ultimately look very bad for District Attorney Alvin Bragg," [attorney Steven Raiser] said. "And if that in fact happened, that could affect his re-election." In addition to Bragg, he said the lawsuit could also potentially name Dr. Jason Graham, New York City's chief medical examiner, who signed off on Neely's cause of death as a homicide by strangulation before toxicology results had come back.

Alvin Bragg? Corrupt? No way!

If Penny does proceed to seek remedy against DA Bragg for malicious prosecution he is likely to have sufficient evidence to prove his case.

A lot of people have said Penny's prosecution was racially motivated, and they point to the case of Jordan Williams as evidence:

NYC subway stabbing: Jordan Williams has charges dropped after arguing he killed fellow passenger in self-defense



Weird how this standard doesn’t apply to Daniel Penny in the same city



Why is that? https://t.co/YD0i6RXWzE — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 3, 2024

NBC New York reports:

The Queens man who argued he stabbed a subway rider to death in self-defense will avoid prosecution, city officials announced Wednesday. A grand jury declined to indict Jordan Williams on manslaughter and weapons charged stemming from the June 13 killing on a Brooklyn J train. The 20-year-old had been arrested for the stabbing death of 36-year-old Devictor Quedraogo. … Law enforcement sources told NBC New York that Quedraogo had been harassing multiple passengers while acting belligerent and erratic toward others on board. He may have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol, sources said, but a toxicology report will determine if that was the case.

Do it.

