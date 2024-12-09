LOL! She TOTALLY Voted Trump: WATCH How Jill Biden Treats Kamala Harris at...
'Such a Disgrace': Here's How the AP Framed the Acquittal of Daniel Penny

Doug P.  |  12:25 PM on December 09, 2024
As we told you earlier, a Manhattan jury has found Daniel Penny not guilty of negligent homicide in the death of Jordan Neely.

This is how the Associated Press framed that breaking news: 

There was a more accurate way to describe Neely and the AP wasn't about to go there, opting for these words instead:

The Associated Press would like people to think Neely was just sitting there minding his own business when Penny put him in a choke hold.

That's what they'd like you to believe.

The AP's story went a little further, describing Neely as an "agitated subway rider":

A Marine veteran who used a chokehold on an agitated subway rider was acquitted on Monday in a death that became a prism for differing views about public safety, valor and vigilantism. 

A Manhattan jury delivered the verdict, clearing Daniel Penny of criminally negligent homicide in Jordan Neely’s death last year. A more serious manslaughter charge was dismissed earlier in deliberations because the jury deadlocked on that count.

"Differing views about public safety." Yeah, the side that believes in public safety and the side that wants criminals and crazies roaming the streets.

One thing's for sure:

That's increasingly true with each passing day.

