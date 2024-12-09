'Such a Disgrace': Here's How the AP Framed the Acquittal of Daniel Penny

As we told you earlier, a Manhattan jury has found Daniel Penny not guilty of negligent homicide in the death of Jordan Neely.

This is how the Associated Press framed that breaking news:

BREAKING: Daniel Penny, the veteran who used a chokehold on subway rider Jordan Neely, has been acquitted in Neely's death. https://t.co/IgpbkV2w7s — The Associated Press (@AP) December 9, 2024

There was a more accurate way to describe Neely and the AP wasn't about to go there, opting for these words instead:

The AP is such a disgrace. “A subway rider.” Neely was a career criminal who was threatening to kill people on the subway. AP deliberately doesn’t get this basic fact correct. https://t.co/pwCO0jfGw3 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) December 9, 2024

If you ever wonder why people tuned out legacy media, just frame this post and hang it in your offices. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) December 9, 2024

The Associated Press would like people to think Neely was just sitting there minding his own business when Penny put him in a choke hold.

Just an innocent subway rider, that’s all. https://t.co/nfQ65SUzHm — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 9, 2024

That's what they'd like you to believe.

Jordan Neely terrorized and threatened people and had three unprovoked assaults on women. GFY — 🎄𝑺𝒍𝒊𝒄𝒌 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑩𝒐𝒖𝒈𝒊𝒆 𝑪𝒉𝒊𝒄𝒌🎄 (@navychick1993) December 9, 2024

"Subway rider" ???



Try "homeless, drug addicted, 42x arrested criminal that was threatening to kill subway riders"



This is exactly why the American people hate them. https://t.co/VQsmFA5cww — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) December 9, 2024

*who protected his fellow subway riders by subduing an erratic, disturbed homeless man who was threatening to attack everyone on board



There, fixed it for you guys. — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) December 9, 2024

The AP's story went a little further, describing Neely as an "agitated subway rider":

A Marine veteran who used a chokehold on an agitated subway rider was acquitted on Monday in a death that became a prism for differing views about public safety, valor and vigilantism. A Manhattan jury delivered the verdict, clearing Daniel Penny of criminally negligent homicide in Jordan Neely’s death last year. A more serious manslaughter charge was dismissed earlier in deliberations because the jury deadlocked on that count.

"Differing views about public safety." Yeah, the side that believes in public safety and the side that wants criminals and crazies roaming the streets.

AP never has the courage to actually tell the truth. Hero steps up to protect subway riders from man attacking and threatening women, children and elderly and politically motivated charges fail to convict him because jurors saw through the DA lies. https://t.co/QrN1F77SLz — Bret Weingart (@kbweingart) December 9, 2024

One thing's for sure:

